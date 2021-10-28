Published: 12:39 PM October 28, 2021 Updated: 2:12 PM October 28, 2021

Slimmer George Perry lost 13-and-a-half stone - the equivalent of half his body weight - during lockdown. - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

A slimmer "finally feels alive" after losing 13-and-a-half stone - the equivalent of half his body weight - during lockdown.

George Perry, from Bottisham, joined Slimming World in January 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, his weight having escalated to 27 stone.

But it wasn't just his health that was a concern, as he was also worried about caring for his wife who is severely disabled.

Slimmer George Perry lost 13-and-a-half stone - the equivalent of half his body weight - during lockdown. - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

“Washing and caring for my wife was becoming such an ordeal," he said.

"I was left feeling breathless, my circulation was really bad and often had to rest afterwards.

You may also want to watch:

"I had to make a choice: either lose the weight or organise carers to come in and look after her.

"Neither of us wanted that and I felt I would let her down unless I took action."

George remembers feeling "very apprehensive and worried about my size" when he first walked through the doors.

However, he says, "I was welcomed and reassured by Sharon, our consultant, and everyone in the group was really friendly".

George added that he "could not believe how much I could eat, how easy the eating plan was to follow, how quickly I lost weight, without ever going hungry or feeling deprived.

Slimmer George Perry lost 13-and-a-half stone - the equivalent of half his body weight - during lockdown. He is pictured with Swaffham Prior Slimming World consultant Sharon Heaps. - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

"In fact, I eat more now, than ever before - just healthier food."

He said “the support I have received on my journey has been incredible" and that virtual group sessions on Zoom helped to keep him on track during lockdown.

Prior to losing 13-and-a-half stone, George said he was wearing 4XL/5XL t-shirts and could only purchase clothes online.

“I can now go into any shop and pick up a size large as well as buy shoes as my feet are a smaller size now.

"Before my feet were so wide, I had to wear velcro-fastening slippers; however my biggest change is my own self-confidence and outlook on life.

"I disliked myself back then and was very self-conscious of what other people thought of me," George added.

"I now feel alive and like the way that I look for the first time in my adult life.”

Whilst losing weight, George has been inspired by other members to become more active.

“At the start of my journey, it was difficult, so I walked a few steps a day and have gradually built up my activity levels.

"I now walk regularly and enjoy using the cross trainer at the local gym, which is something I never thought I would do.”