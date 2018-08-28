Driver named following fatal collision in Bottisham

Stanley Carse, of Marshall Close, Teversham, died in the collision on the A1303 at Newmarket Road, Bottisham, on Saturday evening (February 2). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW. Archant

A man who died in a crash in Bottisham at the weekend has been named.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stanley Carse, of Marshall Close, Teversham, died in the collision on the A1303 at Newmarket Road on Saturday evening (February 2).

The 76-year-old died when the red Honda Jazz he was driving was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes A200 at the junction of Bell Road at about 6.40pm.

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 quoting incident 399 of February 2. Alternatively you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 399 of February 2 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.