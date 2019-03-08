Pom dance team Boss Elite on lookout for sponsor to kit out squad for new season

Wilburton and March based pom dance team Boss Elite is searching for funding or a sponsor to kit out their squad ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

The search comes as coaches Cherry and Haydn, who have experience in stunt, cheer and dance, have joined forces for their first full season to take a cheer, pom, lyrical and four stunt teams to the competitive floor.

Haydn Hutt said: "During the 2018/2019 season we tested the water by attending a few competitions and had a successful run with results ranging from sixth to first and even winning grand champions.

"The dancers and cheerios involved enjoyed the experience so much they wanted to do it again.

"It is not a very big squad (at present) but we have doubled our numbers since 2018 and only see things growing season upon season.

"Boss Elite is an inclusive and friendly squad with coaches who work to get the best out of its members without pressurising but encouraging every step of the way.

"Boss Elite is always happy to hear from new members wanting to find out more."

Cherry (#BE) and Haydn (Big H tumble) run additional sessions in dance and tumble, but are also open to the general public without any long term commitment.

Email bosselitesquad@yahoo.com for more information.