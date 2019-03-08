Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pom dance team Boss Elite on lookout for sponsor to kit out squad for new season

PUBLISHED: 10:13 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 16 July 2019

Wilburton and March based pom dance team Boss Elite is searching for funding or a sponsor to kit out their squad ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

Wilburton and March based pom dance team Boss Elite is searching for funding or a sponsor to kit out their squad ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

Archant

Wilburton and March based pom dance team Boss Elite is searching for funding or a sponsor to kit out their squad ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

The search comes as coaches Cherry and Haydn, who have experience in stunt, cheer and dance, have joined forces for their first full season to take a cheer, pom, lyrical and four stunt teams to the competitive floor.

Haydn Hutt said: "During the 2018/2019 season we tested the water by attending a few competitions and had a successful run with results ranging from sixth to first and even winning grand champions.

"The dancers and cheerios involved enjoyed the experience so much they wanted to do it again.

You may also want to watch:

"It is not a very big squad (at present) but we have doubled our numbers since 2018 and only see things growing season upon season.

"Boss Elite is an inclusive and friendly squad with coaches who work to get the best out of its members without pressurising but encouraging every step of the way.

"Boss Elite is always happy to hear from new members wanting to find out more."

Cherry (#BE) and Haydn (Big H tumble) run additional sessions in dance and tumble, but are also open to the general public without any long term commitment.

Email bosselitesquad@yahoo.com for more information.

Most Read

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver’s prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

The show must - and will - go on and what a day it turned out to be in Ely for the Morris and molly procession through the city

Big crowds turned out for the 2019 Morris and molly procession through the city of Ely, a tradition steeped in history - and a little controversy this year - as part of the annual folk festival. Picture; M.ROUSE PHOTOGRAPHY

Annual Pea Shooting World Championships held in Witcham raises more than £2,500 for village and is featured on Euro News

The annual Pea Shooting World Championship raised more than �2,500 for the Witcham Village Hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Most Read

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver’s prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

The show must - and will - go on and what a day it turned out to be in Ely for the Morris and molly procession through the city

Big crowds turned out for the 2019 Morris and molly procession through the city of Ely, a tradition steeped in history - and a little controversy this year - as part of the annual folk festival. Picture; M.ROUSE PHOTOGRAPHY

Annual Pea Shooting World Championships held in Witcham raises more than £2,500 for village and is featured on Euro News

The annual Pea Shooting World Championship raised more than �2,500 for the Witcham Village Hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Latest from the Ely Standard

Try table tennis for free in Littleport this Thursday

Ely Tennis Club is holding a free taster session from 6.30pm to 9pm on Thursday (July 18) at Littleport Leisure Centre as part of National Table Tennis Day. Picture: DAN ODLING.

Pom dance team Boss Elite on lookout for sponsor to kit out squad for new season

Wilburton and March based pom dance team Boss Elite is searching for funding or a sponsor to kit out their squad ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

Annual Pea Shooting World Championships held in Witcham raises more than £2,500 for village and is featured on Euro News

The annual Pea Shooting World Championship raised more than �2,500 for the Witcham Village Hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision in Wisbech

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision involving a car in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, this morning (Tuesday July 16). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists