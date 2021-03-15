News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cheerleading and dance club raise funds for a permanent base

Louise Hepburn

Published: 12:28 PM March 15, 2021   
Cheerleaders at Boss Elite

Boss Elite holds classes in cheerleading and dance - and is fundraising towards the deposit of its first home. - Credit: Boss Elite

A much-loved cheerleading and dance club is looking for a permanent space in Ely to call home – and is raising funds towards the deposit.

Boss Elite offers coaching in cheerleading, stunts, dance and tumble and has previously been holding classes in Haddenham.

But it has not been able to operate for much of the past year because of the pandemic, and a lack of income has made it difficult to secure a permanent home.

Those behind the club are very keen to make it happen.

And as the group is a registered community interest company, therefore a not-for-profit, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise the deposit on a lease for the premises.

Over £400 of the £5,000 target has already been raised.

Members of Boss Elite at a performance

Boss Elite holds classes in cheerleading and dance. - Credit: Boss Elite

Text on the GoFundMe page says: “We have been working behind the scenes on making one of our long-term goals a reality - Boss Elite having their own home, we are almost there but need a little assistance to get over the final hurdle.

“We need a little more funding to help us with set up and fitting out the premises so we can operate asap and get some of the items on our wish list.”

Boss Elite says a base in Ely would mean it can offer a wider timetable, be open six days a week and not be restricted by other activities taking place in the space being hired.

It would also reduce the club’s need to pack up its equipment after every use and train “more competitive teams in different genres”.

Sessions are due to restart in April when the Covid-19 restrictions have been eased.

Boss Elite performance

Boss Elite is looking for its own premises in Ely. - Credit: Boss Elite

The GoFundMe text added: “[We want to] have a place we can call home, feel safe, be welcoming and fall in love with what we enjoy doing again...

“... Any donation is a step closer to our dream.”

Boss Elite CIC offers classes for all ages, abilities and gender.

“We are all about inclusion and putting smiles on our participants faces when they achieve skills, become part of a team or step out of their comfort zone and try something different,” it says.

If you can help, visit its GoFundMe page.

