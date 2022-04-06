Gallery

12 teams and one dance duo from Boss Elite Cheer & Dance showed off their talent at Nottingham Wildcat Arena during April 2-3. - Credit: Boss Elite Cheer & Dance

A cheer and dance team based in Ely triumphed at a national competition during the weekend (April 2-3).

Boss Elite Cheer & Dance took 12 teams and one dance duo to Nottingham Wildcat Arena to compete at Cheer City cheer and dance competition.

The teams showed off their talent in cheer, stunt, lyrical, pom and prop dance and came home with five first places, five second places, two fourth places and one outstanding place.

