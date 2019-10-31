Prime Minister gets his election campaign underway with a visit to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge
31 October, 2019 - 15:06
PA Wire/PA Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson began his election campaign in Cambridge today with a visit to Addenbrooke's Hospital.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the National Institute for Health Research at the Cambridge Clinical Research Facility in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Picture: Alastair Grant/PA Wire/PA Images
The PM took a tour around the hospital this morning (October 31) - the date that he had insisted Brexit would happen.
He spoke to Dr Anna Godfrey during a visit to the National Institute for Health Research at the Cambridge Clinical Research Facility.
Speaking at the hospital, Boris Johnson said: "The NHS has been there for all of us.
"We're investing more than ever before so it can provide world-class care."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the National Institute for Health Research at the Cambridge Clinical Research Facility in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Picture: Alastair Grant/PA Wire/PA Images
He left the site just after 1.30pm to visit a primary school in Bury St Edmunds.
Earlier this week, it was announced there would be a general election on December 12.
After months of Brexit deadlock, he has now accepted the EU's offer of a Brexit extension until January 31.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the National Institute for Health Research at the Cambridge Clinical Research Facility in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Picture: Alastair Grant/PA Wire/PA Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the National Institute for Health Research at the Cambridge Clinical Research Facility in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Picture: Alastair Grant/PA Wire/PA Images