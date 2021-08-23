Published: 5:36 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 5:40 PM August 23, 2021

East Cambs Councillor Bill Hunt with his birthday card from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He is pictured with his son, MP Tom Hunt. - Credit: TOM HUNT

An Ely councillor was "shocked and delighted" to receive a hand-written birthday card from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

East Cambs Councillor Bill Hunt said the surprise card was hand-delivered to him by his son Tom Hunt, who is MP for Ipswich, on the day he turned 76.

"I was very pleased because it's not often you get a card from the Prime Minister," said the Stretham ward councillor.

East Cambs Councillor Bill Hunt with his birthday card from Prime Minister Boris Johnson - Credit: TOM HUNT

"It wasn't a standard one, etiher - it was quite personalised," he added.

The card reads: "To Bill, happy birthday and best wishes" and added "thanks for lending us your prodigiously gifted son".

The special card is currently sat on Bill's mantlepiece - but he plans to frame it in the near future.

"I don't suppose I'll get one every year but I just think it's rather lovely that the man's got a sense of humour and can turn off for a couple of minutes."

To celebrate his big day, Bill and his son took a nine-hour voyage from Ely to Huntingdon on his boat.

MP Tom Hunt said: "My dad got a birthday card from someone he wasn’t expecting. Very flattered with the comments."







