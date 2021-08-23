Councillor 'delighted' with hand-written birthday card from Boris Johnson
- Credit: TOM HUNT
An Ely councillor was "shocked and delighted" to receive a hand-written birthday card from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
East Cambs Councillor Bill Hunt said the surprise card was hand-delivered to him by his son Tom Hunt, who is MP for Ipswich, on the day he turned 76.
"I was very pleased because it's not often you get a card from the Prime Minister," said the Stretham ward councillor.
"It wasn't a standard one, etiher - it was quite personalised," he added.
The card reads: "To Bill, happy birthday and best wishes" and added "thanks for lending us your prodigiously gifted son".
You may also want to watch:
The special card is currently sat on Bill's mantlepiece - but he plans to frame it in the near future.
"I don't suppose I'll get one every year but I just think it's rather lovely that the man's got a sense of humour and can turn off for a couple of minutes."
Most Read
- 1 Lone cashier held up at gunpoint at service station
- 2 Dash cam footage ends reign of terror by dangerous burglar
- 3 Man in court following armed robbery at service station
- 4 Buses will replace trains until Monday following derailment
- 5 Famous faces visit Ely and March for 'Great Canal Journeys' TV show
- 6 Petition to save pub's cup of positivi-tea nearing 1,000 signees
- 7 Composer's behaviour ‘sexually depraved and reprehensible’
- 8 Aerial photos show successful return for We Out Here Festival
- 9 Driver ‘blacked out’ with suspected heart attack before crash
- 10 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Cambridgeshire
To celebrate his big day, Bill and his son took a nine-hour voyage from Ely to Huntingdon on his boat.
MP Tom Hunt said: "My dad got a birthday card from someone he wasn’t expecting. Very flattered with the comments."