Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

All things ducks in Ely for book launch with the mayor

PUBLISHED: 14:38 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 19 February 2019

It was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

It was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

It was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend.

It was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSEIt was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The Day of the Duck was put together over six years by artist Helen Stratford, from Fordham, alongside Lawrence Bradby.

It uses the form of play script and instructional manual to dig away at the “muddied idea of Englishness”.

This duck noir story follows a Muscovy duck as it questions the residents of Ely.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse accompanied Helen and representatives from Burrows Bookshop to learn more about the book last week.

It was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSEIt was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

It comes as Helen had a successful London launch at the RIBA Bookshop in Portland Place last month.

It was also selected by a-n the artist’s information company as one of the top 10 artists’ books of 2018.

The Day of the Duck is now on sale at Babylon Gallery and Burrows Bookshop in Ely at £15.99.

It was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSEIt was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

It was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSEIt was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

It was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSEIt was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

It was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSEIt was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Topic Tags:

Most Read

LETTER: Here’s why we looked at moving to Ely but when we found what was missing we decided against it

Plenty here for visitors as launch of the new Ely guide demonstrated. But how much for those that live here? That's what our correspondent is questioning.

LETTER: ‘Thank you for saving my life in Sainsbury’s Ely’

LETTER: ‘Thank you for saving my life in Sainsbury’s Ely’

Three officers at East Cambs Council - including chief executive - enjoy a pay boost because of combined authority extra duties

Pay Day bonus: Chief executive John Hill of East Cambridgeshire District Council and his director of operations Jo Brooks (right) and commercial director Emma Grima are all enjoying extra pay thanks to the requirements of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; ARCHANT

East Cambs Council to throw the proverbial baby out with the bath water as emerging local plan is ditched amid accusations of acting ‘undemocratically’

The Kennett Four. On Saturday four representative members of the Kennett Action Group met Editor John Elworthy to discuss their fears for the village as they battle to counter the ambitions of East Cambs Council who want Kennett to absorb 500 homes. The action group says the vast majority of villagers are vehemently opposed to the plans. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

LETTER: Here’s what I think of 15 year old Shamima Begum who left her London home to join Syrian Jihadis but now wants to return to UK.

Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015. Picture; PA

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Ely Standard

MP welcomes successful end to campaign to lengthen platforms at Littleport and Waterbeach that will bring longer trains and ease congestion

Littleport station which will benefit from a £27m investment across the region by Network Rail. At Littleport the platform is to be extended to enable eight seater coaches to stop there, meaning more passengers will get a seat into Cambridge. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

All things ducks in Ely for book launch with the mayor

It was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

RUGBY: Ely Tigers take second place in league table after facing Wymondham

Mitchell Kennett looks for a way past. Picture: STEVE WELLS

‘We want to make a difference’: Campaign launched to raise £4,000 to bring Nellie the tuk tuk to Soham

A fundraising campaign has been launched to bring a tuk tuk to Soham to help transport residents to community events and combat isolation. Picture: NEIGHBOURHOOD CARES

Ely mayor is bursting with pride at the annual awards of young air cadets

The1094 City of Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets annual awards ceremony attended by Roger Herriot OBE the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, David Martin, chairman of the Ely Royal British Legion and Mike Rouse the City of Ely Mayor.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists