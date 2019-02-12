All things ducks in Ely for book launch with the mayor

It was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her The Day of the Duck book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

It was a day of frivolity as artist Helen Stratford launched her book at Ely riverside along with a feathered friend.

The Day of the Duck was put together over six years by artist Helen Stratford, from Fordham, alongside Lawrence Bradby.

It uses the form of play script and instructional manual to dig away at the “muddied idea of Englishness”.

This duck noir story follows a Muscovy duck as it questions the residents of Ely.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse accompanied Helen and representatives from Burrows Bookshop to learn more about the book last week.

It comes as Helen had a successful London launch at the RIBA Bookshop in Portland Place last month.

It was also selected by a-n the artist’s information company as one of the top 10 artists’ books of 2018.

The Day of the Duck is now on sale at Babylon Gallery and Burrows Bookshop in Ely at £15.99.

