Advanced search

Fitness group raise £1,500 for charity by running half marathon

PUBLISHED: 12:21 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 12 March 2020

Body Shape Fitness members show off their medals from the Saucony Cambridge half marathon.

Body Shape Fitness members show off their medals from the Saucony Cambridge half marathon.

An Ely boot camp raised over £1,500 for charity by taking part in the Saucony Cambridge Half Marathon.

Body Shape Fitness members trained for the run and shared encouragement on their private members' Facebook group and during their workouts in Ely.

The 13.1 mile race through the city had over 10,000 competitors and for the first time had access to Kings and Jesus colleges.

You may also want to watch:

Tim Megginson, founder and owner of Body Shape Fitness, said: 'I'm so proud of our guys who chose to run.

'We love working with people to achieve their goals. Sometimes it's to lose weight, sometimes it's to improve race times.

'Some of the team who ran were experienced runners hitting new personal best times, and others had never dreamed of running a half marathon before.

'The main thing they all have in common is determination and encouragement from our Body Shape Fitness family.'

For more information email info@bodyshapefitnesscamp.co.uk or call 07809 871558.

Most Read

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

£650m likely cost of rail improvements at Ely as new report reveals capacity 127 train movements a day has been reached

Ely rail station could be much busier throughout the day if extra trains stop there. But a new report reveals the costs involved in improving Ely station and Ely North. Photo: Harry Rutter

Rise of online banking and fall of in-store customers to blame for closure of Ely high street HSBC branch

Ely branch of HSBC at Butter Market next to High Street will close on July 31, the financial company has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

Mum accused of soliciting ex husband’s murder declines to give evidence

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

£650m likely cost of rail improvements at Ely as new report reveals capacity 127 train movements a day has been reached

Ely rail station could be much busier throughout the day if extra trains stop there. But a new report reveals the costs involved in improving Ely station and Ely North. Photo: Harry Rutter

Rise of online banking and fall of in-store customers to blame for closure of Ely high street HSBC branch

Ely branch of HSBC at Butter Market next to High Street will close on July 31, the financial company has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

Mum accused of soliciting ex husband’s murder declines to give evidence

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Ely Standard

Fitness group raise £1,500 for charity by running half marathon

Body Shape Fitness members show off their medals from the Saucony Cambridge half marathon.

‘Likely positive’ case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has confirmed that a patient has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Police officer who allegedly gave dishonest account under oath at an inquest to face gross misconduct hearing

PC Julian Crimes to face misconduct hearing after allegedly giving a dishonest account under oath at an inquest in September 2017. Picture: POLICE

Six week closure of Octavia Hill’s Birthplace Museum, Wisbech, as ‘precautionary measure’ against coronavirus

Octavia Hill Birthplace House & Museum is to close for six wek as a 'precautionary measure' because of the coronavirus outbreak. The museum insists it is only precautionary. Picture; ARCHANT

REVIEW: The Croft at Cambridge Arts Theatre - three generations of weary women

Lucy Doyle, Caroline Harker and Gwen Taylor in The Croft. Picture: CHARLOTTE GRAHAM
Drive 24