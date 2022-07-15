News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Urgent warning to boat users as river levels fall

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:28 PM July 15, 2022
River Great Ouse at Houghton Locks

River Great Ouse at Houghton Locks - Credit: EA

Lower levels than normal could see boats stranded along parts of the River Nene.  

The Environment Agency has issued an urgent warning to boat users of the risks of “grounding or making contact with the bed”. 

Katherine Briscombe, waterways manager, said the lack of rainfall and “exceptionally dry weather conditions” increased the risk.  

She said: “Due to the lack of rainfall and exceptionally dry weather condition, we are experiencing lower flows and river levels in places than normal on the River Nene.  

“We are advising all river users to take extra care whilst under way at present on the navigation, especially on naturally shallow reaches” 

Ms Briscombe added: “Be aware that there may be lower levels that usual in some locations and an increased chance of grounding or making contact with the bed. 

“When mooring please do ensure that ropes and lines allow for fluctuating river levels, use spring lines and check your vessel regularly.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Academy stages first – and gloriously successful – prom  
  2. 2 Meet the village shop striving for more after first-year success
  3. 3 Primary school recognised for commitment to race equality
  1. 4 Buses to replace trains as Network Rail plan 5 weekends of repairs
  2. 5 Businessman hopes nod to the past brings success to city venue
  3. 6 Arson included in 13 Cambs fire call-outs
  4. 7 Top teacher must have 'profound effect on person's life' to become Ely Hero
  5. 8 Whitings unveil a trio of promotions
  6. 9 Former bank could be turned into flats
  7. 10 Heaven Help Us! Dinosaurs 'invade' cathedral

The Environment Agency also advises that where possible conserve water by sharing locks and navigate with “extreme caution”. 

The statement adds: “Take notice of any warning signage displayed and channel markers where present.  

“Shallower areas of the river and underwater obstructions may become more prevalent whilst water levels are low. 

“Craft with deep drafts may experience difficulties and there may be the risk of boats coming into contact with the riverbed or grounding out in place.” 

The Environment Agency says their notice is effective until further notice and whilst current dry conditions remain.  

They offer an incident reporting number of 03708 506 506. 

Environment News
Cambridgeshire Weather
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

House fire on Murfitt's Lane, Fordham

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Several crews battle against village house fire

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
20 parking tickets were issued in Ely city centre on Saturday (July 9).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

20 parking tickets issued in Ely city centre during single day

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
B1903 closed as fire fighters tackle blaze at PLASgran in Manea Road, Wimblington

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Multiple crews tackle blaze at Fenland plastics recycling plant

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police officers are investigating reports of sexual assaults in Ely Market Place

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two sexual assaults reported in Ely Market Place this summer

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon