Video

Published: 12:07 PM October 1, 2021 Updated: 12:28 PM October 1, 2021

Friends of the owner of a small boat that caught fire on the river in Ely say he safe’s and uninjured.

Boat fire at Ely - Credit: mjp-studio.com

Boat fire at Ely - Credit: mjp-studio.com

Boat fire at Ely - Credit: mjp-studio.com

Fire crews tackled the blaze today and quickly brought the blaze under control.

Glynis Pierson who was among those to see the fire, posted to Twitter: “Nobody hurt, thank goodness.”

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were on the scene soon after it started and firefighters stayed until assured the area is safe.