Watch the moment firefighters tackle Ely riverside boat blaze
Published: 12:07 PM October 1, 2021 Updated: 12:28 PM October 1, 2021
- Credit: mjp-studio.com
Friends of the owner of a small boat that caught fire on the river in Ely say he safe’s and uninjured.
Fire crews tackled the blaze today and quickly brought the blaze under control.
Glynis Pierson who was among those to see the fire, posted to Twitter: “Nobody hurt, thank goodness.”
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were on the scene soon after it started and firefighters stayed until assured the area is safe.