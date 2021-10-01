News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Video

Watch the moment firefighters tackle Ely riverside boat blaze

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:07 PM October 1, 2021    Updated: 12:28 PM October 1, 2021
Boat fire at Ely

Boat fire at Ely riverside. - Credit: mjp-studio.com

Friends of the owner of a small boat that caught fire on the river in Ely say he safe’s and uninjured.  

Boat fire at Ely

Boat fire at Ely - Credit: mjp-studio.com

Boat fire at Ely

Boat fire at Ely - Credit: mjp-studio.com

Boat fire at Ely

Boat fire at Ely - Credit: mjp-studio.com

Fire crews tackled the blaze today and quickly brought the blaze under control. 

Glynis Pierson who was among those to see the fire, posted to Twitter: “Nobody hurt, thank goodness.” 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were on the scene soon after it started and firefighters stayed until assured the area is safe.  

Cambs Live
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stewarding the flow of cars for fuel at Sainsbury's, Ely 

Cambs Live

The Great British Sunday is a rush to the pumps not the piers  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police seized cannabis found at Haddenham Recreation Ground

Cambs Live

Men caught with cannabis at village park

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Tesco Delivery Van caught in the sudden rush for fuel at Peterborough.Panic buying at the fuel pump

Cambs Live | Video

Pictures show cars - including Tesco delivery vans - queued at fuel pumps

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Woman dies and four remain in hospital following collision at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March, on Friday September 24.

Cambs Live

Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon