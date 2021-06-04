News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Crews respond quickly to boat fire at Fenland marina

John Elworthy

Published: 5:53 AM June 4, 2021   
Boat fire at Twenty Pence Marina

Boat fire at Twenty Pence Marina

Fire crews from two stations were called to tackle a boat fire at a Fenland marina on Thursday. 

The fire broke out in a small boat at Twenty Pence Marina in Wilburton. 

Crews from Cottenham community fire and rescue and Ely turned out to extinguish the fire. 

Boat fire at Twenty Pence Marina

Boat fire at Twenty Pence Marina

"Crews were faced with a small boat well alight, spreading to further boats,” said a fire service spokesperson.  

Posting on the Cottenham fire station Facebook page the spokesperson added: “Both crews did a fantastic job, stopping the fire from spreading.  


Boat fire at Twenty Pence Marina

Boat fire at Twenty Pence Marina

“Thankfully there were no injuries from today's incident.” 

One possible cause is a fuel leak but it is unconfirmed.  

Cottenham fire station is manned by a crew of on-call firefighters. 

Twenty Pence Mari

Boat fire at Twenty Pence Marina

Boat fire at Twenty Pence Marina

na is family run and is situated on a non-tidal, stretch of the Old West section of the River Great Ouse. 

It has moorings for 60 boats, bankside and pontoons.

