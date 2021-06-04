Crews respond quickly to boat fire at Fenland marina
Fire crews from two stations were called to tackle a boat fire at a Fenland marina on Thursday.
The fire broke out in a small boat at Twenty Pence Marina in Wilburton.
Crews from Cottenham community fire and rescue and Ely turned out to extinguish the fire.
"Crews were faced with a small boat well alight, spreading to further boats,” said a fire service spokesperson.
Posting on the Cottenham fire station Facebook page the spokesperson added: “Both crews did a fantastic job, stopping the fire from spreading.
“Thankfully there were no injuries from today's incident.”
One possible cause is a fuel leak but it is unconfirmed.
Cottenham fire station is manned by a crew of on-call firefighters.
Twenty Pence Mari
na is family run and is situated on a non-tidal, stretch of the Old West section of the River Great Ouse.
It has moorings for 60 boats, bankside and pontoons.