News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Video: Spectacular drone footage captures blue skies above the Fenland fog

person

Louise Hepburn

Published: 1:17 PM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:36 AM December 16, 2020
Ferdinand Pick has been able to capture blue skies above the Fenland mist at Denver Sluice using his drone. Pictures: Ferdina...

Ferdinand Pick has been able to capture blue skies above the Fenland mist at Denver Sluice using his drone. Pictures: Ferdinand Pick - Credit: Archant

After days of minus temperatures and freezing fog, it can be easy to forget blue skies exist above us.

Ferdinand Pick has been able to capture blue skies above the Fenland mist at Denver Sluice using his drone. In the distance, ...

Ferdinand Pick has been able to capture blue skies above the Fenland mist at Denver Sluice using his drone. In the distance, on the left, steam from the British Sugar factory at Wissington can be seen. Pictures: Ferdinand Pick - Credit: Archant

But an amateur drone pilot has managed to capture the beauty of the skies above the Fenland mist - and has shared his footage for everyone to admire.

Ferdinand Pick, who is braving the cold weather and staying in a narrow boat at Denver Sluice, has had the drone for less than two weeks and already made four short films of the landscape around him.

He filmed the blue skies above the fog on Sunday (December 6).

Ferdinand said: “I didn’t expect it to be so beautiful a little over 100m up.

Ferdinand Pick has been able to capture the landscape at Denver Sluice using his drone. Pictures: Ferdinand Pick

Ferdinand Pick has been able to capture the landscape at Denver Sluice using his drone. Pictures: Ferdinand Pick - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

“As when you’re on the ground the fog seems infinite like the night.”

He added: “I was in awe of the heavenly peacefulness as it brought home to me how amazing our natural world is.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations
  2. 2 Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn beats career-threatening injury with comeback win
  3. 3 Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old
  1. 4 Cambs missed out on more than £500,000 in active travel funds after ‘botched bid’ by mayor, Labour Party claims
  2. 5 The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert
  3. 6 Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice
  4. 7 US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision
  5. 8 Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident
  6. 9 Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations
  7. 10 Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water

When the drone is first above the clouds, one of the first points of interest is steam coming from the British Sugar factory at Wissington.

The camera then pans across the fluffy white scene, which looks like another world in comparison to the landscape below.

Ferdinand Pick has been able to capture the landscape at Denver Sluice using his drone. Pictures: Ferdinand Pick

Ferdinand Pick has been able to capture the landscape at Denver Sluice using his drone. Pictures: Ferdinand Pick - Credit: Archant

It was so cold up there, the drone’s blades iced up.

“But lucky for me it didn’t cause an uncontrollable descent issue has it has for others that have stayed up for too long,” Ferdinand said.

The drone he is using is the DJI Mavic mini, which he originally bought to film his motorcycling trips around the world.

He said: “I got fed up of helmet cam footage and wanted a different angle.

Ferdinand Pick has been able to capture the landscape at Denver Sluice using his drone. Pictures: Ferdinand Pick

Ferdinand Pick has been able to capture the landscape at Denver Sluice using his drone. Pictures: Ferdinand Pick - Credit: Archant

“I thought the drone would take my videos to the next level.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Death of Morgan Green of Ely was not murder, say police

John Elworthy

person

Cash collection set up for village postie who ‘goes and above and beyond’

Harry Rutter

person

£27m lets the train take the strain with eight-carriages and 2,000 extra...

John Elworthy

person

Video

Electric fault likely cause of blaze in which two children died and...

Sam Russell

person
Comments powered by Disqus