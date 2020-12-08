Video: Spectacular drone footage captures blue skies above the Fenland fog
PUBLISHED: 13:17 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 08 December 2020
After days of minus temperatures and freezing fog, it can be easy to forget blue skies exist above us.
But an amateur drone pilot has managed to capture the beauty of the skies above the Fenland mist - and has shared his footage for everyone to admire.
Ferdinand Pick, who is braving the cold weather and staying in a narrow boat at Denver Sluice, has had the drone for less than two weeks and already made four short films of the landscape around him.
He filmed the blue skies above the fog on Sunday (December 6).
Ferdinand said: “I didn’t expect it to be so beautiful a little over 100m up.
“As when you’re on the ground the fog seems infinite like the night.”
He added: “I was in awe of the heavenly peacefulness as it brought home to me how amazing our natural world is.”
When the drone is first above the clouds, one of the first points of interest is steam coming from the British Sugar factory at Wissington.
The camera then pans across the fluffy white scene, which looks like another world in comparison to the landscape below.
It was so cold up there, the drone’s blades iced up.
“But lucky for me it didn’t cause an uncontrollable descent issue has it has for others that have stayed up for too long,” Ferdinand said.
The drone he is using is the DJI Mavic mini, which he originally bought to film his motorcycling trips around the world.
He said: “I got fed up of helmet cam footage and wanted a different angle.
“I thought the drone would take my videos to the next level.”
