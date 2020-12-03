Man fined nearly £500 for using stolen blue badge to park wherever he wanted for five months

A motorist who admitted using a stolen blue badge to park wherever he wanted for five months has been fined almost £500.

The 30-year-old man initially claimed that the blue badge belonged to his grandfather and that he was running errands for him. However, he later admitted that the blue badge was in the car when he purchased it from a third party.

The Cambridge man was ordered to pay fines and costs of almost £500 after pleading guilty to displaying a stolen blue badge in his vehicle in Chesterton Road in November 2019.

The man was sentenced at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court in October, following a prosecution led by Cambridgeshire County Council’s Counter Fraud Team.

Councillor Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “Blue badges are vitally important as they help people with disabilities or health conditions with their parking needs.

“This case shows that we take blue badge misuse seriously and will not tolerate such offences in Cambridgeshire.

“If you have concerns regarding the misuse of a blue badge, you should get as much detail as possible and report the misuse here.

“The council will then investigate the matter and take appropriate action if necessary.”

For more information about the blue badge scheme and to check whether you are eligible, visit the county council website.