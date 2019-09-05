Advanced search

Get your blood pressure checked as part of free event

05 September, 2019 - 11:13
People in Ely and Fenland are being urged to get their blood pressure checked as part of a free event. Picture: Anthony Devlin

People in Ely and Fenland are being urged to get their blood pressure checked as part of a free event.

The Know Your Numbers! Week will see blood pressure checks at a number of local pharmacies from September 9 to 15.

One in three people in the UK have high blood pressure, but many don't know it.

Dr Amrit Takar, local GP and clinical lead for cardiology at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said: "Known as the silent killer as there are no symptoms, high blood pressure is the biggest single cause of death in the UK which is why it's important that people have their blood pressure checked.

"High blood pressure can lead to heart attacks and strokes, as well as other illnesses."

Find a station near you at https://www.cambridgeshireandpeterboroughccg.nhs.uk/news-and-events/latest-news/know-your-numbers-with-free-blood-pressure-checks-locally/

