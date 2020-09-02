Advanced search

Blind 85-year-old to cycle 60-mile London to Cambridge distance for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:52 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 02 September 2020

Eddie Baker and his son Roger taking part in the London to Cambridge Bike Ride 2017. Pictures: Cam Sight

Eddie Baker and his son Roger taking part in the London to Cambridge Bike Ride 2017. Pictures: Cam Sight

A blind 85-year-old will be taking part in a virtual London to Cambridge bike ride with his son for Cam Sight.

Eddie Baker, and his son Roger, will cycle the 60 miles on a tandem in aid of Cam Sight, a Cambridgeshire charity that supports people with low vision or blindness.

The pair were due to take part in the annual Cambridge Bike Ride event on September 6 - but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, they decided to still ride the full distance virtually on a tandem to raise funds for the charity.

This will be the 7th year in a row they have taken part in the well-known charity bike ride.

Eddie, from Burwell, has used Cam Sight’s support services for many years and the charity supports 1,800 people across the county.

He and Roger both want to inspire others to discover the social and physical benefits of cycling.

Cam Sight promotes tandem cycling to its service users as a great opportunity to exercise and get out and about, whether you live in a city, a town or in the countryside.

It also stores tandems at the George Campbell Leisure Centre in March and at Outspoken Cycles in Cambridge.

Cam Sight aims to enhance the independence and improve the well-being of those living with low vision and blindness in Cambridgeshire.

It also helps them feel more included within society.

The services it offers from its two centres in Wisbech and Cambridge range from offering advice and training to counselling and befriending.

Peer support groups for all ages are organised to help members meet and get to know others living in similar situations.

It is estimated there are 7,270 people living with low vision in Cambridgeshire.

Cam Sight began as the Cambridge Society for the Blind in 1912, and has been serving the county for over 100 years.

The charity started out as a very informal venture initially, and has grown to provide various forms of support for its members and their families across the county.

To sponsor Eddie and Roger, visit their funding page on the Cam Sight website.

