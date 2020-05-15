Elderly woman left ‘distraught’ after her dog is stolen

A 90-year-old woman who was left “distraught” after her dog was stolen is appealing for information to help find her.

Lara, a three-year-old black cocker spaniel, was taken from her kennel in Station Road, Stow cum Quy, overnight on May 12/13.

PCSO Chris Wiseman said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen someone acting suspiciously or with a dog matching Lara’s description to come forward.

“Lara’s owner, a 90-year-old woman, is absolutely distraught by this theft.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 35/31160/20 alternatively report online www.cambs.police.uk/report