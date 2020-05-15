Advanced search

Elderly woman left ‘distraught’ after her dog is stolen

PUBLISHED: 16:51 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 15 May 2020

Woman, 90, “distraught” after theft of black cocker spaniel from her kennel in Station Road, Stow cum Quy. This is not her dog but is the same breed for illustrative purposes. Picture: POLICE

A 90-year-old woman who was left “distraught” after her dog was stolen is appealing for information to help find her.

Lara, a three-year-old black cocker spaniel, was taken from her kennel in Station Road, Stow cum Quy, overnight on May 12/13.

PCSO Chris Wiseman said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen someone acting suspiciously or with a dog matching Lara’s description to come forward.

“Lara’s owner, a 90-year-old woman, is absolutely distraught by this theft.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 35/31160/20 alternatively report online www.cambs.police.uk/report

