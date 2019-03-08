Advanced search

100 per cent pass rate at Bishop Laney Sixth Form for students on vocational courses

PUBLISHED: 12:14 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 15 August 2019

All sixth formers at Bishop Laney Sixth Form achieved a pass standard or above in their courses. Richard Spencer, principal of Ely College, is pictured.

Archant

All sixth formers at Bishop Laney Sixth Form achieved a pass standard or above in their courses.

100 per cent of students passed their technical, and applied courses at Level 3 this summer while almost half of the grades awarded were distinction or distinction* grades.

A number of students achieved particularly high results including Louis Dinn Scarrow who, alongside his D*D*D* achieved in sport and exercise science, secured an A* grade with his extended project, looking at the use of apps in supporting health care.

Tiegan Seymour and Kiera Emson both secured the highest achievable distinction grade in their Level 3 beauty therapy course, with Kiera also receiving a national accolade and the offer of a training bursary to continue her development.

Richard Spencer, principal of Ely College, said: "We are delighted with these results, which reflect a great deal of hard work from students and staff. We'd like to congratulate all of the students on their achievements.

"We are very pleased that so many of our students have secured excellent university, employment or further training opportunities and wish them all well for the future.

"These results demonstrate that Bishop Laney Sixth Form is already delivering excellent outcomes for students locally, and we are looking forward to expanding the curriculum to include more 'A' Levels this year.

"Students in East Cambridgeshire deserve to be able to access excellent sixth form provision without the cost and stress of a long journey.

"We are delighted that Bishop Laney Sixth Form is successfully delivering that opportunity."

