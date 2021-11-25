Bishop Laney Sixth Form in Ely will offer a total of 37 A-Level and technical courses for the next academic year. - Credit: Bishop Laney Sixth Form

A sixth form has announced at its annual open evening that it will be increasing its choice of courses for the next academic year.

Prospective students attended Bishop Laney Sixth Form in Ely, that’s part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) for what was a ‘successful’ event.

The sixth form will now offer 37 courses in total – including a blended offer of A-Level and technical options to allow students to tailor their study programme.

The courses will also support students’ progression beyond the college in their future careers.

New A-Level courses for this year have included further maths and music technology.

During the evening, prospective students were able to try out the workshop and studio environments on offer to design technology students. - Credit: Bishop Laney Sixth Form

Adam Steels, head of Bishop Laney Sixth Form, said: “It was wonderful to be able to welcome people into our college this year, seeing so many families in attendance.

“We pride ourselves on having an enriching curriculum offer led by our dedicated team of staff who are passionate specialists in their subject areas.”

The college’s open evening was the first since government restrictions were lifted (last year’s events were held in a virtual environment).

This year, visitors were able to meet staff and current students face-to-face to find out all that the sixth form has to offer.

During the evening, prospective students were able to take part in demonstrations across the college’s A-Level science courses and try out the workshop and studio environments on offer to design technology and fashion and textiles students.

During the evening, prospective students could visit Bishop Laney Sixth Form's skills centre where they could receive a mini treatment from the beauty therapy students. - Credit: Bishop Laney Sixth Form

They could also visit the college’s skills centre where they could see a Bistro laid out for a full student-led three course service and receive a mini treatment from beauty therapy students.

Adam said: “We have developed excellent relationships with the local community and beyond to offer students further opportunities and experience.

“This can be seen through our thriving partnership with Norwich City Football Club, designed to develop students’ employability and wider skills."

He added: “We hope all those in attendance of our open evening gained a real insight into what the college has to offer and our supportive learning environment".

To find out more about Bishop Laney Sixth Form, visit their website.

