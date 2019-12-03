Surprise blue light birthday treat for Sutton boy

Surprise blue light birthday treat for Sutton boy Harrison. Picture: CAMBS COPS Archant

It was a birthday to remember for a four-year-old in Sutton who was surprised with a flashing blue light police car and a real life officer.

Harrison was given the star treatment at his party when PCSO Emma Graves-Brown arrived in her full kit.

The excited four-year-old loves the emergency services, so when officer Graves-Brown heard about his party she was only too pleased to surprise him.

Harrison and his friends had the chance to sit in the patrol car and try out the gadgets.

Policing East Cambridgeshire posted on Facebook wishing Harrison a big happy birthday.