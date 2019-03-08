Advanced search

Ely Southern Bypass one year later: 'Life has eased so much as a result with traffic moving constantly and no blockages'

PUBLISHED: 17:17 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 05 November 2019

Ely�s Southern Bypass is now one-year-old � here is how the project has impacted some of its users. Picture: Supplied/TonyGeeandPartners

Ely�s Southern Bypass is now one-year-old � here is how the project has impacted some of its users. Picture: Supplied/TonyGeeandPartners

Supplied/TonyGeeandPartners

The Southern Bypass Project in Ely is celebrating its first birthday - here's how the multi-million pound bridge has impacted the city.

Ely’s Southern Bypass is now one-year-old – here is how the project has impacted some of its users. Picture: Supplied/TonyGeeandPartnersEly’s Southern Bypass is now one-year-old – here is how the project has impacted some of its users. Picture: Supplied/TonyGeeandPartners

On October 21 2018, also known as Halloween, the new road over the River Great Ouse and two railway lines officially opened in East Cambridgeshire.

Lorry and haulage operators Turners of Soham say it's saving them thousands of wasted hours and reducing their carbon emissions.

Paul Day, managing director, said: "The bypass is a superb enhancement for Ely.

"Living south of the area means that life has eased so much as a result with traffic moving constantly and no blockages at the station gates.

Ely’s Southern Bypass is now one-year-old – here is how the project has impacted some of its users. Picture: Supplied/TonyGeeandPartnersEly’s Southern Bypass is now one-year-old – here is how the project has impacted some of its users. Picture: Supplied/TonyGeeandPartners

"It has been hugely beneficial for us and more importantly, our customers. They now have fresh produce being shipped faster to market - benefitting all involved."

Cambridgeshire County Council's chair of the economy and environment committee, Cllr Ian Bates, has also voiced his opinion on the project.

He said: "I'm delighted to hear the bypass is boosting the economy and transport for local people, I'm regularly being told how much people value it.

You may also want to watch:

"The bypass was built to bring great benefits to the city, help ease congestion, reduce journey times and boost local businesses.

"To hear Ely Southern Bypass' long-term aspiration is being fulfilled is great news."

Ely Southern Bypass is a 1.7km single carriageway with a viaduct crossing the Great Ouse and a bridge over two railway lines.

In total, around 2,092 tonnes of steel was used, 17,000 tonnes of asphalt laid and approx. 180,000m3 of clay, over half of which was sourced from a local farm in Stuntney.

By the time it opened last year, the bypass was £13m over the original budget and came in at a staggering final price of £49 million.

A damning report was released in July this year, highlighting how the overspend came about and revealing local councillors had no idea of the final price.

Bridge builders Volker Fitzpatrick set their total contractor target price as £24,460,072, with £675,794 allocated for stage 1, and £23,784,278 for stage 2.

For context, the cheapest tender bid received was £23,414,496.41, and the most expensive was £37,642,562.90.

At the end of the 16 week stage one period, the target cost for stage two had increased to £27,470,909.

At the time, a council spokesman said they "take the findings of this independent report into Ely bypass seriously" and changes had already been made.

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Latest from the Ely Standard

INTERVIEW: Nineties boyband a1 talk new tour, album and reuniting 20 years on

Boyband a1 famous for hits such as Caught in the Middle and Same Old Brand New You are currently living their best lives with sold-out UK arena dates for their 20th anniversary. Picture: HUSH PR

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Jail for Cambridgeshire man who pulled out his girl friend’s hair, hit her, took her wages and even limited access to what food she could eat

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 24, was jailed today for three years:: a court heard how he subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of violent and controlling abuse.

Ely Southern Bypass one year later: ‘Life has eased so much as a result with traffic moving constantly and no blockages’

Ely�s Southern Bypass is now one-year-old � here is how the project has impacted some of its users. Picture: Supplied/TonyGeeandPartners

Quad bike involved in anti-social riding dumped in field near Ely

A suspected stolen quad bike which had been involved in anti-social riding was found dumped in a farmer’s field near Ely. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists