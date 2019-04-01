Ely Stained Glass Museum holds family fun day to mark 40th birthday
Beautiful stained glass collections were elegantly displayed in Ely to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday.
Families were able to visit the museum in Ely Cathedral for free on Saturday (March 30) to be inspired, have fun and discover something new.
A range of activities took place throughout the day with glass painting demonstrations by a professional stained glass artist.
There was also gallery tours and crafts and storytelling.
Visitors could explore the museum on their own throughout the day using trails, audio guides, light box activities and discovery bags.
The Stained Glass Museum is located on an upper level of Ely Cathedral known as the south triforium.
Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse said: “Really well supported Ely Stained Glass Museum’s open day to celebrate their 40th Birthday. It was a fascinating look behind the scenes too. It is such a wonderful museum - love it.”
Last year Prince Charles visited the museum as part of his tour of the city.