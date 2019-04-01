Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely Stained Glass Museum holds family fun day to mark 40th birthday

01 April, 2019 - 11:22
Beautiful stained glass collections in Ely were elegantly displayed to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Beautiful stained glass collections in Ely were elegantly displayed to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Archant

Beautiful stained glass collections were elegantly displayed in Ely to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday.

Beautiful stained glass collections in Ely were elegantly displayed to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Beautiful stained glass collections in Ely were elegantly displayed to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Families were able to visit the museum in Ely Cathedral for free on Saturday (March 30) to be inspired, have fun and discover something new.

A range of activities took place throughout the day with glass painting demonstrations by a professional stained glass artist.

There was also gallery tours and crafts and storytelling.

Visitors could explore the museum on their own throughout the day using trails, audio guides, light box activities and discovery bags.

Beautiful stained glass collections in Ely were elegantly displayed to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Beautiful stained glass collections in Ely were elegantly displayed to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

The Stained Glass Museum is located on an upper level of Ely Cathedral known as the south triforium.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse said: “Really well supported Ely Stained Glass Museum’s open day to celebrate their 40th Birthday. It was a fascinating look behind the scenes too. It is such a wonderful museum - love it.”

Last year Prince Charles visited the museum as part of his tour of the city.

Beautiful stained glass collections in Ely were elegantly displayed to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Beautiful stained glass collections in Ely were elegantly displayed to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Beautiful stained glass collections in Ely were elegantly displayed to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Beautiful stained glass collections in Ely were elegantly displayed to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Beautiful stained glass collections in Ely were elegantly displayed to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Beautiful stained glass collections in Ely were elegantly displayed to celebrate the museum’s 40th birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

REVIEW: Witchford’s Got Talent by Rosemary Westwell

Witchford's Got Talent presented by Sarah Boor and Steve Barker. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL

More than 200 take part in Littleport parkrun on sunny Saturday

Littleport parkrun success brings the community together as more than 250 take part. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Nelson Curtis, 64, of Lakenheath charged with causing death by dangerous driving of Lauren Danks, 22, of Soham

Lauren Danks

‘My physical and mental well-being has taken a beating over the past few years’ - dad runs London Marathon in memory of his four year old son

Henry and Douglas Wright of Ely. Henry is running the London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent cancer charity. Picture: HENRY WRIGHT

Amey to appeal against refusal by Cambridgeshire County Council of £730m energy from waste facility at Waterbeach

Visualisation produced by Amey showing how their energy from waster incinerator might look once built at Waterbeach. Picture; AMEY

Most Read

REVIEW: Witchford’s Got Talent by Rosemary Westwell

Witchford's Got Talent presented by Sarah Boor and Steve Barker. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL

More than 200 take part in Littleport parkrun on sunny Saturday

Littleport parkrun success brings the community together as more than 250 take part. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Nelson Curtis, 64, of Lakenheath charged with causing death by dangerous driving of Lauren Danks, 22, of Soham

Lauren Danks

‘My physical and mental well-being has taken a beating over the past few years’ - dad runs London Marathon in memory of his four year old son

Henry and Douglas Wright of Ely. Henry is running the London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent cancer charity. Picture: HENRY WRIGHT

Amey to appeal against refusal by Cambridgeshire County Council of £730m energy from waste facility at Waterbeach

Visualisation produced by Amey showing how their energy from waster incinerator might look once built at Waterbeach. Picture; AMEY

Latest from the Ely Standard

500 homes for Kennett looks less certain as 140 objections flood in and parish council brands garden village ‘disproportionate and unreasonable’

Kennett Action Group hand in over 140 individual objections at Ely to district council as part of their campaign to halt 500 homes 'garden village' proposals. The parish council labelled the scheme unreasonable and disproportionate. Picture; ACTION GROUP

‘My physical and mental well-being has taken a beating over the past few years’ - dad runs London Marathon in memory of his four year old son

Henry and Douglas Wright of Ely. Henry is running the London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent cancer charity. Picture: HENRY WRIGHT

Amey to appeal against refusal by Cambridgeshire County Council of £730m energy from waste facility at Waterbeach

Visualisation produced by Amey showing how their energy from waster incinerator might look once built at Waterbeach. Picture; AMEY

‘I have tried to kill my wife’: Willingham man jailed after admitting ‘horrific’ attack with kitchen knives

Willingham man William Morris who stabbed his wife multiple times in a ‘brutal and horrific’ has been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

REVIEW Mark Steel in Saffron Walden - Every Little Thing was so much more than alright

Mark Steel said the audience in Saffron Walden was
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists