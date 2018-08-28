Advanced search

Positive feedback for Cambridgeshire’s Bikesafe team

PUBLISHED: 15:25 21 January 2019

A Cambridgeshire Police course aimed at making motorcyclists safer has been hailed a success by participants. Picture: BIKESAFE

Archant

A Cambridgeshire Police course aimed at making motorcyclists safer has been hailed a success by participants.

Bikesafe is a national police-led motorcycle project which is aimed at reducing the number of motorcyclists killed or seriously injured on the roads.

The courses, which offer a mix of theory and observed rides, explore the hazards that riders face and provide them with training to improve their riding skills.

Last year 75 riders took part in the course in the county, with 88 per cent saying that their confidence in the police had gone up since taking the course and 96 per cent considering accredited training following Bikesafe.

One rider who attended a Bikesafe session last year, said: “I thought it was excellent value for money. The classroom session was very informative and the presenter was engaging and funny.

“The observed ride was very helpful, the instructor made it as stress-free as possible and gave constructive feedback on my riding. I have recommended the course to all of my biking friends.”

Another said: “I had a brilliant time, the course was well presented and carried out. I learnt a lot and had a good time.”

PC Simon Burgin from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit, said: “Motorcyclists are one of the most vulnerable road users which is why courses like these are so important.

“I highly recommend the course to riders of all ages, it’s a great way to refresh your skills and raise awareness of the dangers on the roads and how to avoid them.”

The next rollout of Bikesafe will be in April, for more information about the scheme, or to book a place, visit http://www.bikesafe.co.uk/.

Alternatively you can find our road safety advice on our website www.cambs.police.uk/roadsafety.

