Forty one bikes stolen from Ely rail station in three years

Forty one bikes have been stolen from Ely rail station over the past three years.

In 2016 only six were taken, while the number increased to 24 last year, with 11 taken from in the first half of this year.

More than 22,000 people go through the station each year with 330 secure spaces available for bikes.

The data from British Transport Police (BTP) revealed recorded bike thefts from rail stations over a three-year period.

In the East Anglia region some 3,339 bikes were stolen from 117 stations.

A spokesperson for BTP said: "Unfortunately, bicycles remain a popular target for opportunistic thieves.

"British Transport Police works closely with train operating companies to improve security at cycle storage facilities throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

"To help prevent crime, we urge cyclists to invest in good quality D-locks and ensure their bikes are securely marked and registered at www.bikeregister.com.

"Getting your cycle registered helps police trace recovered cycles and return them to their owners.

"Additionally, it makes your property less appealing to would-be thieves."

Around 16,700 bikes have been stolen from 1,245 railway stations across the UK over the past three financial years.