Bikers unite in Littleport to help raise thousands for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:31 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 17 July 2019

The 363 MCC Motorcycle Club raised £2,700 after their successful Crowning Around event in May at The Crown Inn. Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

More than £2,700 was raised by generous bikers after a successful show in Littleport.

The 363 MCC Motorcycle Club raised £2,700 after their successful Crowning Around event in May at The Crown Inn. Pictured is Tammy Swiderski (East Anglian Air Ambulance), 363 MCC President Mark Robinson and Abigail Abdel-AAl (The Sick Children's Trust from Addenbrooke's Hospital). Picture: Cathy Gibb-de SwarteThe 363 MCC Motorcycle Club raised £2,700 after their successful Crowning Around event in May at The Crown Inn. Pictured is Tammy Swiderski (East Anglian Air Ambulance), 363 MCC President Mark Robinson and Abigail Abdel-AAl (The Sick Children's Trust from Addenbrooke's Hospital). Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

The 363 MCC Motorcycle Club raised the money after their Crowning Around event in May at The Crown Inn.

On July 16 at the pub, the 363MCC president, Mark Robinson, along with his fellow bikers, presented a cheque of £2,000 to Tammy Swiderski of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Over the years since 363 MCC have been donating to our charity, we have now received in the region of £12,000 which is just an amazing amount of money and we can't thank them enough," Tammy said.

Another cheque for £500 was given to Abigail Abdel-Aal from The Sick Children's Trust of Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Full of praise for the club, Abigail said: "It may be the first time we've received a cheque from 363 MCC, but I know how generous they have been every year donating presents for the Santa Bike Run which they personally deliver by bike to the sick children in Addenbrooke's Hospital."

Littleport's independent Foodbank will also be given food and toiletries to the tune of £250 which is the 363 MCC's next mission.

Finally, the bikers have generously collected £50 sponsoring Cathy Gibb de Swarte when she does the Littleport 10K MS charity run which takes place on Sunday July 28 at 10.45am.

It will start at Littleport Leisure where Cathy will be in a team of nine runners hoping to raise lots of money for charity.

