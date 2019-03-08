Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Join cyclists on a scenic family bike ride from Ely to Reach this May Bank Holiday Monday

PUBLISHED: 10:06 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 24 April 2019

On yer bike for The Reach Ride 2019! Ely organiser Stephen Biddle is pictured with his sons and keen cyclists David and Alex. Picture: FAMILY.

On yer bike for The Reach Ride 2019! Ely organiser Stephen Biddle is pictured with his sons and keen cyclists David and Alex. Picture: FAMILY.

Archant

Cyclists will be able to enjoy a bike ride from Ely to an 800-year old fair with fabulous food, drink and entertainment on Bank Holiday Monday.

The 13th annual Reach Ride, organised by Camcycle, will see a leisurely cycle ride take place through beautiful countryside to the historic fair at the village of Reach.

The ride is open to everyone, including children who are strong enough to cycle for around 29 miles.

One of the organisers of the ride Stephen Biddle, from Littleport, said: “There and back it is about 29 miles but it is a family route and generally off road.

“We will pass through 11 cycle routes and there will be around 30 of us all together.

“I've been a strong cyclist for many years so this is a gentler route to take part in and to enjoy the scenery.”

Cyclists can assemble at Ely Station and join members of Ely Cycling Campaign from 9am for a 10am departure.

On the day, make sure you bring water, snacks, weather-suitable clothing, a bike lock and cash to buy food.

The ride is fun and free with no charge or sponsorship; it is organised by Camcycle, the Cambridge Cycling Campaign, and kindly supported by Continental and Cambridge City Council.

Most Read

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire. BBC breakfast show host Chris Mann was joined by Cllr Anna Bailey, Cllr Lorna Dupre and Labour candidate for Ely North Rebecca Denness. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Mepal man returns from Boston after finishing Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

Most Read

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire. BBC breakfast show host Chris Mann was joined by Cllr Anna Bailey, Cllr Lorna Dupre and Labour candidate for Ely North Rebecca Denness. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Mepal man returns from Boston after finishing Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Kennett’s Garden Village approved - 500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting

Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting. Picture by Terry Harris.

The four-day Ely Eel Festival is back this May to ‘celebrate the origins of the humble eel’ – here’s everything you need to know

Our city’s four-day Ely Eel Festival is just one month away – here is everything you need to know about this year’s celebrations. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cambridgeshire one of three areas of the country being tackled by new Government campaign to end the misery of modern slavery -

Modern slavery helpline: New campaign across Cambridgeshire launched in bid to bring to an end instances of modern day slavery. The campaign will encourage reporting of concerns. Picture; GOVERNMENT

Fear of flying course launched in Ely with hypnotherapist Dan Regan

The new fear of flying course will cover education about planes and flying. Inside the Boeing 737 flight simulator. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Join cyclists on a scenic family bike ride from Ely to Reach this May Bank Holiday Monday

On yer bike for The Reach Ride 2019! Ely organiser Stephen Biddle is pictured with his sons and keen cyclists David and Alex. Picture: FAMILY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists