Join cyclists on a scenic family bike ride from Ely to Reach this May Bank Holiday Monday

On yer bike for The Reach Ride 2019! Ely organiser Stephen Biddle is pictured with his sons and keen cyclists David and Alex. Picture: FAMILY. Archant

Cyclists will be able to enjoy a bike ride from Ely to an 800-year old fair with fabulous food, drink and entertainment on Bank Holiday Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 13th annual Reach Ride, organised by Camcycle, will see a leisurely cycle ride take place through beautiful countryside to the historic fair at the village of Reach.

The ride is open to everyone, including children who are strong enough to cycle for around 29 miles.

One of the organisers of the ride Stephen Biddle, from Littleport, said: “There and back it is about 29 miles but it is a family route and generally off road.

“We will pass through 11 cycle routes and there will be around 30 of us all together.

“I've been a strong cyclist for many years so this is a gentler route to take part in and to enjoy the scenery.”

Cyclists can assemble at Ely Station and join members of Ely Cycling Campaign from 9am for a 10am departure.

On the day, make sure you bring water, snacks, weather-suitable clothing, a bike lock and cash to buy food.

The ride is fun and free with no charge or sponsorship; it is organised by Camcycle, the Cambridge Cycling Campaign, and kindly supported by Continental and Cambridge City Council.