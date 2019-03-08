Join cyclists on a scenic family bike ride from Ely to Reach this May Bank Holiday Monday
PUBLISHED: 10:06 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 24 April 2019
Cyclists will be able to enjoy a bike ride from Ely to an 800-year old fair with fabulous food, drink and entertainment on Bank Holiday Monday.
The 13th annual Reach Ride, organised by Camcycle, will see a leisurely cycle ride take place through beautiful countryside to the historic fair at the village of Reach.
The ride is open to everyone, including children who are strong enough to cycle for around 29 miles.
One of the organisers of the ride Stephen Biddle, from Littleport, said: “There and back it is about 29 miles but it is a family route and generally off road.
“We will pass through 11 cycle routes and there will be around 30 of us all together.
“I've been a strong cyclist for many years so this is a gentler route to take part in and to enjoy the scenery.”
Cyclists can assemble at Ely Station and join members of Ely Cycling Campaign from 9am for a 10am departure.
On the day, make sure you bring water, snacks, weather-suitable clothing, a bike lock and cash to buy food.
The ride is fun and free with no charge or sponsorship; it is organised by Camcycle, the Cambridge Cycling Campaign, and kindly supported by Continental and Cambridge City Council.