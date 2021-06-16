Weekly ‘pop up’ bicycle repair shop comes to Ely
- Credit: The Papworth Trust
Bicycle repairs and maintenance will be available at a ‘pop up’ repair shop in Ely run by the Papworth Trust.
OWL Bikes has volunteers carrying out on-the-spot repairs for cyclists while they’re at work or shopping.
The initiative is run by the trust and offers work and training opportunities for disabled people.
The OWL Bikes pop-ups are available every Thursday at Ely market.
Volunteers who can spare between five and six hours a week on the stand are also needed to carry out repairs and sell any second-hand bikes.
You may also want to watch:
Dan Eaton, Papworth Trust’s Senior Service and Enterprise Manager, said: “Our pop-up shops are currently based in Ely and South Cambridgeshire but are looking to expand further across South Cambridgeshire this year, whilst also starting in Cambridge city centre.”
To find out more or volunteer, visit the Papworth Trust website.
