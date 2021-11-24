The BFG in pictures visits Babylon Gallery
- Credit: Babylon Arts / Quentin Blake
For those who are fans of Roald Dahl’s books, an exhibition has started at a gallery in Ely bringing one of his much-loved characters to life.
The BFG in pictures is a touring exhibition by House of Illustration and it opened at Babylon Gallery on Tuesday November 23.
The exhibition, curated by Quentin Blake, contains 40 reproductions, including illustrations not used when the book was first published in 1982.
They chart the development of one of the most iconic characters in children’s literature and provide a glimpse of a BFG that might have been.
The illustrations are exhibited alongside reproductions of the final illustrations for the book, providing a fascinating insight into the collaboration between author and illustrator.
“The exhibition includes a creative activity for visitors to add a dream they would like to share, to a collection of ‘dream jars’ inspired by the story of the BFG,” said chief executive of Babylon Arts, Claire Somerville.
“It’s a really exciting exhibition for us, as we get to bring the iconic work of Quentin Blake to Ely for the first time.
“It will be a great opportunity for people to get up close to these wonderful drawings and be inspired to read the book again.
“This is the first time we’ve worked with the House of Illustration and we’re delighted to be able to bring this important collection to rural Cambridgeshire.”
Quentin Blake said: “Roald Dahl and I were brought together by our publisher in the 1970s.
“Roald was an extraordinarily interesting person and a man of action, which is why he was so good at telling stories.
“He liked to tell stories about things happening, rather than about what people are thinking or feeling, which was wonderful for me to draw.
“Roald’s The BFG was first published by Jonathan Cape in 1982 in a hardback edition for which I did black-and-white illustrations and a design in colour for the cover.
“For this exhibition, I have selected images from different versions of the BFG, starting with my first illustrations which remained unpublished for thirty years.”
The exhibition at Babylon Gallery is on until Thursday December 23.
The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to 4pm with free entry.