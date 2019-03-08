Advanced search

International author heads to Broadway New York from Broad Street Ely

PUBLISHED: 15:52 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 09 October 2019

International author Heather Morris will be talking about her new book in Ely. Picture: DAVID LEARNER/ TOPPINGS

International author Heather Morris will be talking about her new book in Ely. Picture: DAVID LEARNER/ TOPPINGS

Archant

International author Heather Morris will be talking about her new book in Ely - which is a sequel to her bestselling novel - just days before she flies to New York.

Heather's debut novel The Tattooist of Auschwitz was based on Holocaust survivor Lale Sokolov's story.

It is currently an international seller on both sides of the Atlantic.

On Saturday October 26 Heather will be at St Peter's Church, Broad Street, Ely to talk about the book's sequel, Cilka's Journey, in an event organised by Topping & Company.

Then on October 29 she will be talking to an audience at Barnes & Noble on Broadway's Upper West Side, New York.

You may also want to watch:

During one of the many meetings that the New Zealand author held with Lale Sokolov while she was researching his extraordinary life, he described Cilka Klein, the young hero of Tattoist, as "the bravest person he had ever met".

Now, in Cilka's Journey, Heather has responded to the thousands of requests she has received from across the world to continue Cilka's story.

Further details and how to book to see Heather before she leaves the UK, are available at https://www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/

Most Read

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Tattoo parlour in Littleport to ink butterfly designs to raise awareness of funding hit baby loss charity

A tattoo parlour in Littleport will be inking butterfly designs to raise money for a baby loss charity that has been forced to suspend its counselling service. Pictured are staff Paula Islam, Rianne Farrow, Sarah Reed, Iliya Lliev. Picture: ALL SACRED TATTOO

Fenland farm worker, 55, sent sexual voice messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Two rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after major two-car smash on A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport

Two have been injured following a major car crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport on Monday, October 7. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Most Read

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Tattoo parlour in Littleport to ink butterfly designs to raise awareness of funding hit baby loss charity

A tattoo parlour in Littleport will be inking butterfly designs to raise money for a baby loss charity that has been forced to suspend its counselling service. Pictured are staff Paula Islam, Rianne Farrow, Sarah Reed, Iliya Lliev. Picture: ALL SACRED TATTOO

Fenland farm worker, 55, sent sexual voice messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Two rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after major two-car smash on A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport

Two have been injured following a major car crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport on Monday, October 7. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambridgeshire councillor with bowel disease left ‘mortified’ after Starbucks staff tried to force him out of toilet for taking ‘too long’

Councillor Matt Downey (pictured) - who suffers with a bowel disease - has been left �mortified� after staff at a London Starbucks tried to force him out of the toilet for taking too long. Picture: Twitter/@MattDowneyEly/Google Maps

‘I’ve never had a hot drink’ - Glass of Coca-Cola every day for the past 83 years keeps Ely’s Jean, 91, in good spirits

Jean Cox (91) Drinks a Coke a Day., Home, Ely Tuesday 08 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

REVIEW: Joker is a brutal and frighteningly real reflection of our divided world

Joaquin Phoenix delivers a career-best performance in Joker - a brutal and frighteningly real reflection of our divided world. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke to talk about his new book at King’s Ely

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke will be waltzing into Ely on Sunday October 20.. Picture: TOPPING BOOKSELLERS.

International author heads to Broadway New York from Broad Street Ely

International author Heather Morris will be talking about her new book in Ely. Picture: DAVID LEARNER/ TOPPINGS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists