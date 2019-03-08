International author heads to Broadway New York from Broad Street Ely

International author Heather Morris will be talking about her new book in Ely. Picture: DAVID LEARNER/ TOPPINGS Archant

International author Heather Morris will be talking about her new book in Ely - which is a sequel to her bestselling novel - just days before she flies to New York.

Heather's debut novel The Tattooist of Auschwitz was based on Holocaust survivor Lale Sokolov's story.

It is currently an international seller on both sides of the Atlantic.

On Saturday October 26 Heather will be at St Peter's Church, Broad Street, Ely to talk about the book's sequel, Cilka's Journey, in an event organised by Topping & Company.

Then on October 29 she will be talking to an audience at Barnes & Noble on Broadway's Upper West Side, New York.

During one of the many meetings that the New Zealand author held with Lale Sokolov while she was researching his extraordinary life, he described Cilka Klein, the young hero of Tattoist, as "the bravest person he had ever met".

Now, in Cilka's Journey, Heather has responded to the thousands of requests she has received from across the world to continue Cilka's story.

Further details and how to book to see Heather before she leaves the UK, are available at https://www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/