Ex-preschool manager dedicates hero status to 'everyone who's worked there'
- Credit: Ely Standard
Debbie Reed may now be known as a ‘Best Teacher’ Ely Heroes award winner, but the accolade means more than that.
A manager at Rainbow Preschool on Downham Road for 17 years, which closed in July after over three decades, Debbie was keen to pass on the recognition.
“This (award) is on behalf of everybody who’s ever worked there – staff, committee, parents and children who have walked through that door,” she said.
“Having that nurturing, caring place they can go to is absolutely amazing.”
Other award finalists
Natalie Lewis – a year two teacher at Isle of Ely Primary School, Natalie believes pupils matter most and judges say she wants children to experience her as “a kind, helpful and smiley teacher”.
Charity Novak – an English teacher at Ely College up to A Level, Charity gave students confidence and self-belief to during the Covid lockdowns, encouraging them to adopt a ‘you can do it’ attitude.