Debbie Reed (second from right) alongside finalists for 'best teacher' at this year's Ely Hero Awards 2022. - Credit: Ely Standard

Debbie Reed may now be known as a ‘Best Teacher’ Ely Heroes award winner, but the accolade means more than that.

A manager at Rainbow Preschool on Downham Road for 17 years, which closed in July after over three decades, Debbie was keen to pass on the recognition.

“This (award) is on behalf of everybody who’s ever worked there – staff, committee, parents and children who have walked through that door,” she said.

“Having that nurturing, caring place they can go to is absolutely amazing.”

Debbie Reed (pictured) managed Rainbow Preschool in Ely, which closed this summer after more than 30 years. - Credit: Ely Standard

Other award finalists

Natalie Lewis – a year two teacher at Isle of Ely Primary School, Natalie believes pupils matter most and judges say she wants children to experience her as “a kind, helpful and smiley teacher”.

Charity Novak – an English teacher at Ely College up to A Level, Charity gave students confidence and self-belief to during the Covid lockdowns, encouraging them to adopt a ‘you can do it’ attitude.