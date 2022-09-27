News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Ex-preschool manager dedicates hero status to 'everyone who's worked there'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:30 PM September 27, 2022
Best teacher finalists at Ely Hero Awards 2022

Debbie Reed (second from right) alongside finalists for 'best teacher' at this year's Ely Hero Awards 2022. - Credit: Ely Standard

Debbie Reed may now be known as a ‘Best Teacher’ Ely Heroes award winner, but the accolade means more than that. 

A manager at Rainbow Preschool on Downham Road for 17 years, which closed in July after over three decades, Debbie was keen to pass on the recognition. 

“This (award) is on behalf of everybody who’s ever worked there – staff, committee, parents and children who have walked through that door,” she said. 

“Having that nurturing, caring place they can go to is absolutely amazing.” 

Best teacher winner at Ely Hero Awards 2022

Debbie Reed (pictured) managed Rainbow Preschool in Ely, which closed this summer after more than 30 years. - Credit: Ely Standard

Other award finalists 

Natalie Lewis – a year two teacher at Isle of Ely Primary School, Natalie believes pupils matter most and judges say she wants children to experience her as “a kind, helpful and smiley teacher”. 

Charity Novak – an English teacher at Ely College up to A Level, Charity gave students confidence and self-belief to during the Covid lockdowns, encouraging them to adopt a ‘you can do it’ attitude. 

Ely News

Don't Miss

Station Road, Willingham

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman in life-threatening condition after village lorry crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Fiat Ducato motorhome in Cottenham

Couple left fearful after £65,000 motorhome theft

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
What's inside The Cromwell Grill & Wine Bar Ely

Food and Drink

Why grill and wine bar is one of Ely's 'most desirable places'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Since the proposals for a congestion charge in Cambridge have surfaced, a number of residents and regular commuters

Updated

Petition launched against cancellation of two Stagecoach bus services

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon