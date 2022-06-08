Gallery

From choirs to dog treats, Ely Markets rose to the occasion over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. - Credit: Ely Markets/Daniel Mason

From choirs to dog treats and food stalls, Ely Markets ensured it would provide a plethora of happiness for all who attended the city to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Across the four-day weekend, we have chosen our best snaps showcasing what one part of Ely had to offer.

Ceilidh dancing was one of the main activities on Ely Market Place over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Adults and children gathered to take part in front of a healthy audience. - Credit: Ely Markets

One man, Steve Tucker, decided to decorate his motorbike with a commemorative design of the Queen. - Credit: Ely Markets

Many stallholders decked the tables and donned their Jubilee best outfit at Ely Markets. - Credit: Ely Markets

Visitors to Ely Markets were able to browse different items, including handcrafted vegan soap, amongst the many stalls strewn around the Market Place. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Stuart and Anita Park of Toby's Favourites made the most of their time at the Platinum Jubilee market on June 3. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Toby's Favourites, an organic, plant-based dog treats business, was one of many stalls on Ely Market Place over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Certain characters dotted around Ely Market Place ensured many who encountered them would leave with a smile. - Credit: Ely Markets

Sing! Choirs took part in the Ely Platinum Jubilee markets weekend as they entertained a large audience on the Market Place. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Sing! Choirs entertained a healthy crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Market in Ely. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Friends and families gathered in Ely Market Place, where face painting was an alternative way of marking the Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Food vans were parked and ready to serve the many who queued for a taste of Greece, or other continental options. - Credit: Daniel Mason

The Platinum Jubilee Markets was a time where independent businesses can showcase what they do, such as Rach's Bakes. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Live entertainment at Ely Markets was in abundance over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. - Credit: Ely Markets

Couples, families and friends danced in Ely Market Place as the Platinum Jubilee clicked into gear. - Credit: Ely Markets

Many shops in and around the Market Place ensured they were honouring the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with their own touch, including window decorations. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Traditional Union Jack bunting was a customary feature in Ely city centre, particularly along some of its narrow streets. - Credit: Daniel Mason

It was not just humans that graced Ely Markets over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, however. - Credit: Ely Markets