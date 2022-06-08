News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Markets ensures city honours Platinum Jubilee in true style

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:00 AM June 8, 2022
Updated: 9:29 AM June 8, 2022
Ely Markets over Queen's Platinum Jubilee

From choirs to dog treats, Ely Markets rose to the occasion over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. - Credit: Ely Markets/Daniel Mason

From choirs to dog treats and food stalls, Ely Markets ensured it would provide a plethora of happiness for all who attended the city to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Across the four-day weekend, we have chosen our best snaps showcasing what one part of Ely had to offer.

Ceilidh in Ely for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Ceilidh dancing was one of the main activities on Ely Market Place over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Adults and children gathered to take part in front of a healthy audience. - Credit: Ely Markets

Ely Markets stage Platinum Jubilee events

One man, Steve Tucker, decided to decorate his motorbike with a commemorative design of the Queen. - Credit: Ely Markets

Ely Platinum Jubilee Markets 2022

Many stallholders decked the tables and donned their Jubilee best outfit at Ely Markets. - Credit: Ely Markets

Ely Platinum Jubilee Markets 2022

Visitors to Ely Markets were able to browse different items, including handcrafted vegan soap, amongst the many stalls strewn around the Market Place. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Toby's Favourites at Ely Platinum Jubilee market

Stuart and Anita Park of Toby's Favourites made the most of their time at the Platinum Jubilee market on June 3. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Toby's Favourites stall at Ely Platinum Jubilee market

Toby's Favourites, an organic, plant-based dog treats business, was one of many stalls on Ely Market Place over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Ely Platinum Jubilee Markets 2022

Certain characters dotted around Ely Market Place ensured many who encountered them would leave with a smile. - Credit: Ely Markets

Sing! Choir at Ely Platinum Jubilee Markets 2022

Sing! Choirs took part in the Ely Platinum Jubilee markets weekend as they entertained a large audience on the Market Place. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Sing! Choirs at Ely Platinum Jubilee Markets

Sing! Choirs entertained a healthy crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Market in Ely. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Ely Platinum Jubilee Markets 2022

Friends and families gathered in Ely Market Place, where face painting was an alternative way of marking the Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Ely Platinum Jubilee Markets 2022

Food vans were parked and ready to serve the many who queued for a taste of Greece, or other continental options. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Rach's Bakes at Ely Platinum Jubilee Markets 2022

The Platinum Jubilee Markets was a time where independent businesses can showcase what they do, such as Rach's Bakes. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Ely Platinum Jubilee Markets 2022

Live entertainment at Ely Markets was in abundance over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. - Credit: Ely Markets

Ely Platinum Jubilee Markets 2022

Couples, families and friends danced in Ely Market Place as the Platinum Jubilee clicked into gear. - Credit: Ely Markets

Boswell's in Ely for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Many shops in and around the Market Place ensured they were honouring the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with their own touch, including window decorations. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Ely Platinum Jubilee Markets 2022

Traditional Union Jack bunting was a customary feature in Ely city centre, particularly along some of its narrow streets. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Corgi dog at Ely Platinum Jubilee Markets 2022

It was not just humans that graced Ely Markets over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, however. - Credit: Ely Markets

Ely Platinum Jubilee Markets 2022

For some, the Platinum Jubilee markets was a time to indulge into ice creams over a warm weekend. - Credit: Ely Markets

