Published: 11:45 AM September 8, 2021

Sunny Cafe in Yaxley is one of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire - Credit: SUNNY CAFE

If there’s one thing that Britain does well, it’s breakfast.

The prospect of a good full English is enough to reduce any grown man or woman to childlike excitement.

Here are 11 of Cambridgeshire’s best.

Skylark Cafe, March

Skylark Cafe is one of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire - Credit: SKYLARK CAFE

Before exploring the wonderful garden centre it is joined with, why not pay a visit to the well reviewed Cafe Skylark to fuel your afternoon activities.

You may also want to watch:

Included in their breakfast menu served until 11:30am are eggs cooked in every way you can think of along with smoked salmon and pancakes.

Further to this, the traditional ‘Fenland breakfast’ includes all your Full English favourites with local butcher’s sausage and bacon.

Habis Cafe and Restaurant, Littleport

Habis in Littleport is one of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire - Credit: HABIS LITTLEPORT

If you weren’t aware, aside from their sumptuous tapas and paella, Habis also does breakfast.

Classy cooked breakfasts, runny poached eggs with hollandaise sauce and heartwarming hot drinks are brought to you by their friendly staff.

Bygones, Wisbech

Bygones in Wisbech is one of the best places for breakfast in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: BYGONES WISBECH

Bygones in Wisbech is another quality breakfast spot for a full fry-up.

Their full English breakfasts come in three sizes depending on how full-on your day looks.

They also offer a veggie option and breakfast muffins. You can get all their food to take away too.

Poet’s House, Ely

The traditional English breakfast at Poet's House in Ely - Credit: POET'S HOUSE ELY

This charming hotel in the heart of Ely is a wonderful location for some upmarket alfresco dining in their beautiful gardens.

The sophisticated dining room is also an option. From 7am there is the cooked breakfast, eggs benedict/royale, or, if you’re feeling extra special, smoked salmon with scrambled duck eggs on toasted brioche.

Lamb Hotel, Ely

Why not go for brunch at the Lamb Hotel in Ely? - Credit: LAMB HOTEL ELY

Another option if you’re looking to avoid a greasy spoon.

Surrounded by old streets and medieval gateways, enjoy a Full English, or perhaps some avocado and poached eggs, in the warm and welcoming atmosphere of this old English inn.

The Old Bakery, Chatteris

The Old Bakery in Chatteris is one of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire - Credit: THE OLD BAKERY CHATTERIS

This little bakery has become a popular setting for freshly made sandwiches, cakes and afternoon teas, as well as, of course, a lovely breakfast.

Owner Tina is an active member of the local community, and a big advocate for supporting other local businesses like hers.

This helps to contribute to the friendly nature of your surroundings as you enjoy your meal.

Sunny Cafe, Yaxley

Sunny Cafe in Yaxley is one of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire - Credit: SUNNY CAFE

Something of a lesser-known Peterborough eatery, Sunny Cafe in Yaxley is the place for a full English done proper at a competitive price.

With none of the excess grease or oil you might expect from a lower quality cooked breakfast, this is a greasy spoon in name only.

Arbuckles, Downham Market & Ely

Arbuckles is one of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire - Credit: ARBUCKLES

Perhaps you’re looking for more of an American style fill up first thing in the morning, but want to keep the option of a traditional English fry up as well?

Since opening in 2008 in Downham Market as a modest 80 seat restaurant, Arbuckles has gone from strength to strength.

First by expanding its seating to 340 and then by opening up another restaurant 13 miles away in Ely.

Breakfast options include ‘The Big American’, consisting of three stack pancakes, maple syrup, hash browns, bacon, sausage and eggs, with waffles and steak also on the menu.

The Old Bridge, Huntingdon

Another cosmopolitan breakfast location, The Old Bridge brings the class to your most important meal of the day.

A light and airy dining room means that your surroundings and service come together beautifully as you enjoy a full English or some of their alternative breakfast menu items.

Such as smoked haddock and poached egg with chive butter, or the Old Bridge Eggs Benedict with homemade crumpet and sugar-roast ham.

Stir, Cambridge

If you’re looking to venture to the county’s capital, Stir offers a comprehensive brunch menu which looks to revitalise the classic cooked breakfast with variations to suit every dietary requirement.

The Big Brunch Board, however, is the pick of the selections, with avocado, bacon, grilled halloumi, field mushroom, tomato, poached eggs and toasted sourdough with chilli jam.

Be sure to take home some of the sourdough and other slow fermented breads their skilled bakers produce with organic UK milled flour from Shipton Mill.

Hot Numbers, Cambridge

Another city spot, Hot Numbers is something of an institution when it comes to breakfast and coffee in Cambridge.

Try buttermilk pancakes, banana chai oat milk porridge, or a comforting bacon or sausage sandwich - it’s hard to go wrong.

They’re perhaps best known for their coffee, however, each bean offering distinct and varied tastes to compliment one of their interesting but not over-complicated breakfasts.