Reece Hall-Johnson of Benwick made his Wembley debut for Wrexham in their FA Trophy final defeat to Bromley. - Credit: PA

A footballer from the Fens who made his first appearance at Wembley Stadium in a national cup final says it was “100 per cent a highlight of my career so far”.

Reece Hall-Johnson came on as a 75th-minute substitute for Wrexham in their 1-0 FA Trophy final defeat to Bromley on May 22.

It was Reece’s first taste of the Wembley turf, but despite enduring the taste of defeat, he could not have wished for a better day.

“Despite the result, it was 100 per cent a highlight of my career so far,” he said.

“I only came on for the last 15, 20 minutes but as a footballer, who’s dream isn’t to play at Wembley?”

The 27-year-old played in what looked to be a right wing-back position and injected some much-needed energy into a Wrexham side who fell just short of silverware.

And with friends and family in attendance, this helped spur Reece, of Benwick, onwards.

“It was a tough game where emotions were high for both teams and it just seemed like one of those games where whoever got the first goal were going to win it,” he said.

Reece Hall-Johnson in action for Wrexham at Dagenham and Redbridge, ahead of his first Wembley appearance. - Credit: PA

“I think being able to play at the national stadium is a great honour and having my friends and family there to be part of it made it even better.”

Up to and including the FA Trophy final, Reece has made 34 appearances for Wrexham this season.

And he has had the chance to meet Hollywood stars and club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney since he joined the Dragons in the summer of 2020.

Reece said that Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds (centre, at Wembley for Wrexham's FA Trophy final), has been supportive of the team this season. - Credit: PA

But after suffering an injury setback at the start of the campaign, Reece is focused to help Wrexham back to the Football League for the first time in 14 years.

“Overall, it’s been a very good season,” he added.

“Probably nervous and excited is the best way to describe it but I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to get a promotion.

“As a footballer you always want to play as high as possible so to get back in the league with Wrexham would be fantastic.”

If Wrexham beat Grimsby Town in a National League play-off semi-final on Saturday, they will face either Solihull Moors or Chesterfield in the final on June 5.