A Witchford author is releasing his second novel surrounding on a supernatural mystery in the Fens this week.

Benjamin Langley's book 'Is She Dead in Your Dreams?' relates to the story of Orwell Griffiths and his daughter Shelley after moving to an old Cambridgeshire cottage following the death of his wife.

When Shelley discovers an ancient shoe protruding from a wall, she insists this must be removed, as the novel refers to dozens of accounts of odd items hidden within older homes in the region.

"Some say the shoes were supposed to ward away evil or offer protection," Benjamin said.

"The idea for my novel was to explore what would happen if this protection was removed."

Benjamin, who has lived in the Fens all his life, investigated the phenomenon to ensure occurrences in his novel related to legitimate practices carried out in the area.

"Cats were placed within the walls of a home as they were supposed to have a sixth-sense," he added.

"They could use this psychic power to rid the house of evil spirits. Of course, I had to include a mysterious cat in my novel."

The book will be published on Thursday, March 5 and can be pre-ordered at https://amzn.to/2uLcbdo.

