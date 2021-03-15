News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Ambulance staff to take on world’s fastest zipline for charity

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:25 AM March 15, 2021   
East of England Ambulance staff members Ben Hawkins and Chloe Spencer

East of England Ambulance staff members Ben Hawkins and Chloe Spencer will take on a 100mph zipline to raise money for The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC) - Credit: TASC

A pair of East of England Ambulance staff members - including a student paramedic from March - will take on a 100mph zipline to raise money for the service's mental health charity.

Chloe Spencer, a senior emergency medical technician, and Ben Hawkins, an emergency dispatcher from Peterborough, have teamed up to raise money for The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC).

The duo will conquer their fear of heights by travelling 1.5km at 100mph on Zip World’s Velocity 2 zipline at Penrhyn Slate Quarry in North Wales.

Chloe said: “Both of us are recovering from previous mental illness and have partnered up to raise money for something we share a passion about - our green family. 

East of England Ambulance staff members Chloe Spencer and Ben Hawkins

East of England Ambulance staff members Chloe Spencer and Ben Hawkins will take on a 100mph zipline to raise money for The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC) - Credit: TASC

"This is our opportunity to raise as much money as possible to support them either mentally with psychological support, physically through physio or with financial support. 

You may also want to watch:

Ben said: “TASC has helped 100s with both their physical and mental health. We are so passionate about making a change and TASC are the charity allowing this to happen. 

"So many of our colleagues are feeling the stress of the pandemic and feeling unwell mentally so it’s important they can go to TASC for support so we can continue to help patients who need us. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
  2. 2 Zebra crossing agreed for Ely despite fears of 'flashing lights night and day'
  3. 3 ELECTION 2021: Family bereavement overshadows first day of campaign
  1. 4 120 letters, 14,000 words written to council about Fenland pub's future
  2. 5 Couple’s old wedding photos retrieved from archives
  3. 6 UK Power Networks come up with a cunning plan to save lives of swans
  4. 7 Burwell solar project acquired by major energy company
  5. 8 Woman heartbroken after nine-week-old puppy stolen in broad daylight
  6. 9 Lib Dems call Mayor Palmer 'a national embarrassment' , Labour says 'time for a change' as housing crisis engulfs mayor
  7. 10 Aerial photos show £18.6m Soham station taking shape

The team have already raised over £1,600, having beaten their original goal of £800, and are now aiming to raise over £2,000.

This will help TASC to provide an extra 33 hours of counselling or 39 sessions of physiotherapy for people injured in the line of duty.

Jasmin Rana, TASC’s director of income generation and supporter engagement, said: “We’re so grateful that Chloe and Ben are battling their fears and taking on this epic challenge to support our cause and raise vital funds for TASC. 

"Ambulance staff have one of the most stressful jobs in the UK, and the continuing and long-term impacts of Covid-19 are making their job that much harder. 

"At TASC, we’re seeing demand for our services growing year-on-year and this is rapidly increasing as our lifesaving ambulance staff experience the mental, physical and financial impacts of the pandemic. 

"With the support of people like Chloe and Ben, TASC can continue to be there for the UK’s lifesavers when they’re struggling and need a bit of help themselves.”

Donate online via JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chloe-bentasc

Charity News
East of England Ambulance Service
March News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Haddenham friends Alex White and baker Katie Moore have launched Fortune Donuts,

Food and Drink

Successful start for donut business

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Wetherspoon wanted to open in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Wetherspoon refused permission for £2m Ely pub - too big say planners

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
View of St Mary’s in 1925 with site in foreground

Letter: Mixed reaction to Wetherspoons refusal

Readers Letters

Logo Icon
Ely College pupils on first day of academic year.

Ely College

Praise for college Covid tests ahead of schools return

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus