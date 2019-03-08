Advanced search

Belly dancers in Ely take to the floor in 'A Night at the Kasbah'

PUBLISHED: 16:03 24 July 2019

Belly dancers took to the floor in Ely as part of their 'A Night at the Kasbah' fundraiser. Picture: ELIZABETH AITKEN

Belly dancers in Ely showed off their talents as part of their end-of-term fundraising event at the weekend.

Families and friends were in attendance to witness 'A Night at the Kasbah' held at the Ely Cathedral Conference Centre on Saturday to raise funds for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Dancers took part in a Bollywood workshop before performances from dancers and other special guests from Bedford.

There was also live music from local musician Josh Aitken, before the evening was rounded off on the dance floor.

Overall, a total of £200 was raised for the Giles Trust, which helps fund world-class brain tumour research.

The event, organised by Elizabeth Aitken, is now in its fourth year and aims to raise funds for the hospital that offers classes and workshops in Middle Eastern style dance and also runs Elysian Belly Dance.

Belly dancing can provide both mental and physical benefits, such as improving your flexibility, core strength and lifting your mood.

