Popular beer festival goes online as it aims to provide some lockdown cheer

PUBLISHED: 11:45 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 29 April 2020

The Haddenham Beer Festival committee will run an online version of the festival on their Facebook page. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Haddenham Beer Festival committee will run an online version of the festival on their Facebook page. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

Live performances, colouring competitions and a family workout are just some of the attractions on offer at this year’s Haddenham Beer Festival.

The annual event, called ‘Haddenham Plugged In’, will take place online due to the coronavirus lockdown through the festival’s Facebook page, as they aim to entertain audiences with a range of different shows and activities.

After teaming up with Digital Creations from Ely, lockdown t-shirts are being produced with all proceeds going to the Ely Foodbank, and so far, £750 has been raised.

Juliet Browse, committee member at Haddenham Beer Festival, said: “We thought we would do this online festival to cheer the village up and have a party because we cannot do an event together.

“The Haddenham Beer Festival is about having a big village party but raising money for charity. We started selling t-shirts on Monday (April 27) and sold out by Tuesday (April 28).

“Going forward, with so many people losing their jobs, the foodbank will become even more important.

“We know if things get harder, the Ely Foodbank will be more important to support people.”

Every year, the Haddenham Beer Festival raises £15,000 for local charities with the aim of supporting as many causes as possible.

The festival takes place on Saturday, May 2 and lasts from 10am until midnight.

For more information and to take part, visit the Haddenham Beer Festival’s Facebook page or to donate, click here.

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Mayor James Palmer rejects 'massive slap in the face to the county council' criticism of move to Ely

Mayor James Palmer dismissed criticism of a move by the combined authority to Ely claiming it is all a question of budget savings.. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey's past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Popular beer festival goes online as it aims to provide some lockdown cheer

The Haddenham Beer Festival committee will run an online version of the festival on their Facebook page. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cancer referrals drop 60pc during coronavirus outbreak, doctors warn

There has been a 60pc drop in cancer referals during coronavirus pandemic. Image by sarcifilippo from Pixabay

Ely composer aims to take listeners through space in debut album

Composer Chris Warner from Ely aims to take listeners through 46 billion lightyears with his debut album. Picture: AUDIO NETWORK

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Number of deaths at Peterborough and Huntingdon hospitals reaches a distressing milestone

Number of deaths at local hospitals continue to rise during the coronavirus pandemic

Mayor James Palmer rejects 'massive slap in the face to the county council' criticism of move to Ely

Mayor James Palmer dismissed criticism of a move by the combined authority to Ely claiming it is all a question of budget savings.. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL
