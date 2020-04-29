Popular beer festival goes online as it aims to provide some lockdown cheer

The Haddenham Beer Festival committee will run an online version of the festival on their Facebook page. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Live performances, colouring competitions and a family workout are just some of the attractions on offer at this year’s Haddenham Beer Festival.

The annual event, called ‘Haddenham Plugged In’, will take place online due to the coronavirus lockdown through the festival’s Facebook page, as they aim to entertain audiences with a range of different shows and activities.

After teaming up with Digital Creations from Ely, lockdown t-shirts are being produced with all proceeds going to the Ely Foodbank, and so far, £750 has been raised.

Juliet Browse, committee member at Haddenham Beer Festival, said: “We thought we would do this online festival to cheer the village up and have a party because we cannot do an event together.

“The Haddenham Beer Festival is about having a big village party but raising money for charity. We started selling t-shirts on Monday (April 27) and sold out by Tuesday (April 28).

“Going forward, with so many people losing their jobs, the foodbank will become even more important.

“We know if things get harder, the Ely Foodbank will be more important to support people.”

Every year, the Haddenham Beer Festival raises £15,000 for local charities with the aim of supporting as many causes as possible.

The festival takes place on Saturday, May 2 and lasts from 10am until midnight.

For more information and to take part, visit the Haddenham Beer Festival’s Facebook page or to donate, click here.