Littleport care home residents and staff raise hundreds for Dementia Awareness Week

Residents and staff at Beech Court care home in Littleport raised £381 during Dementia Awareness Week. Picture: LONGHURST GROUP. Archant

Residents and staff at Beech Court care home in Littleport raised £381 during Dementia Awareness Week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fundraising events including raffles, afternoon tea and dementia awareness workshops were held as part of the week-long campaign at the end of May.

Pauline Perry, extra care scheme manager, said: "The residents were enthusiastic and generous in donating money and gifts to the raffle.

"We believe it is very important to raise awareness of dementia and how to access assistance and advice. Also, events like these involve the local villagers and residents and helps in bringing them together.

"I'm extremely proud and happy to have been involved and working with such generous people."

You may also want to watch:

She also thanked local shop owners who donated cakes and vouchers for their event.

Angela McDougall, extra care scheme manager at The Spinney, added: "The residents are happy to get involved and give something back. They're always very generous.

"Most of them feel very fortunate - even though they live with debilitating conditions and illness - and always support the events we organise.

"We had around 35 people attend our events and they were very well received.

"Everyone enjoyed the company and the chat - and of course the cake! We had brownies and cheesecake which went down a treat.

"We fundraise for the scheme throughout the year to spend on entertainment and trips for the residents, so anything they can give back to others perhaps less fortunate than themselves, they are happy to do."