A hotel has retained its four red star rating by the AA, as well as receiving two AA rosettes for its restaurant’s standards.

Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa kept the red star rating for high quality service and exceptional levels of hospitality.

The hotel’s Squires Restaurant was awarded the rosettes for its excellent standards of cuisine and the quality of its ingredients.

Chief executive, Noel Byrne said: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded two AA rosettes. Provenance is of particular importance to us.

“Our new executive chef, Lee Cooper, shares our vision to serve delicious low-food-mile menus using ingredients sourced within a 50-mile radius, to hotel guests and local residents alike.”

The hotel’s new menu is now live in Squires Restaurant.

Commenting on social media, one person said: “Fully deserved. Looking forward to staying with you soon. Your restaurant is the best.”

Another added: “You’re always our venue of choice – well deserved!”