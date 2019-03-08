Watch as teenager - who had only been driving for three months - sent his van spiralling through the air on the A11

Ryan Lamb has been found guilty of dangerous driving after this dramatic crash on the A11 near Attleborough. Archant

A teenager vaulted an A11 roundabout and sent his van spiralling through the air, a court heard.

Ryan Lamb, 18, of Willow Park, Beck Row, near Mildenhall, was found guilty of dangerous driving at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Lamb was headed for Sundown music festival at the Norfolk Showground when he crashed his van on the 'Stag' roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough on September 1 last year.

Lamb, who was 17 at the time, denied driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

He was disqualified from driving for a year, was ordered to do an extended retest and pay £310 and complete 80 hours' unpaid work.

Sentencing him, chairman of the bench Jim Agnew said: "Your driving fell far below the expected standard of competent and careful driving."

Mark Jackson, prosecuting, said Lamb had two passengers in his Citroen Berlingo van which was headed to the festival.

Lamb had been heading to Sundown with another friend who was driving a Peugeot van.

Mr Jackson said that before the crash witnesses saw "undertaking" going on, with the defendant having to swap lanes to avoid colliding with the vehicle in front.

He added: "As a result of that misjudgement the vehicle

vaults up and turns upside down".

Mr Jackson said it was fortunate that those involved in the crash, including Lamb, suffered only cuts and bruises.

He said it was the crown's case that this was dangerous driving that fell far below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver.

He said: "It would be obvious to a competent and careful driver that driving in the way he did was dangerous."

Mr Jackson said that when interviewed Lamb told police that he had "completely misjudged" the roundabout.

Simon Nicholls, defending, said one of the witnesses had twice described how the defendant had "misjudged" the roundabout.

But Mr Nicholls said she had said nothing about speed or that Lamb had done anything dangerous.

Summing up, he said: "It is not dangerous driving."

At the time of the crash, Lamb, who is unemployed, had only been driving for three months.