Haddenham Arts Centre welcomes new studio artist Bear Ink Comics

PUBLISHED: 16:46 02 September 2019

Haddenham Arts Centre's new artist in Studio 4 is Bear Ink Comics: Tim Carr, of Bear Ink Comics, next to Zeus).

Haddenham Arts Centre has welcomed a new studio artist.

The new resident artist in Studio 4 is Bear Ink Comics' Tim Carr, a digital artist offering illustrations, limited prints and workshops.

He will be creating graphic novels to sell in the studio as well as Comic Cons from 2020.

Alongside Tim, Anissia and Deb will be making homemade gifts including wedding glasses, candles, soaps, cushions and knitted goods as well as upcycled goods.

The arts centre, located at 20 High Street (opposite Hereward Books) has three galleries, a sculpture garden and pond area, gift shop and tea room.

It is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and from 12 - 5pm on Sundays.

The centre is family friendly and dogs are welcome outside the tea room area.

Caroline Cawley, arts centre manager, said: "It's great to have new creative talent on site.

"Tim will be running a 'create your own superhero' family workshop for us here at the Arts Centre on Sunday 22 and Sunday 29 September from 12noon to 2pm."

For more information visit www.haddenhamartscentre.org.uk or call 01353 749188.

