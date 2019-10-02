Be a Girl Chorister for a day 2019: Music-loving girls spend day in the life of Ely Cathedral chorister as part of annual scheme

Girls from all walks of life joined forces to spend a day in the life of an Ely Cathedral chorister. Picture: Supplied Supplied

More than dozen girls, who all share a love for music, combined forces and spent a day in the life of a Cambridgeshire chorister.

Thanks to an annual event by King's Ely and Ely Cathedral, girls aged between nine and 13 from all walks of life had a glimpse of cathedral choir life.

The 'Be a Girl Chorister for a Day' event is held each year at the city's cathedral and gives the girls a chance to take part in the famous choral evensong.

Sarah MacDonald, director of Ely Cathedral Girls' Choir, said: "We had a wonderful day with lots of potential choristers; lovely singing and lots of fun fellowship.

"The experience of a cathedral choristership is unparalleled in the training it offers.

"As well as the obvious musical benefits, girls also master key transferable skills such as discipline, teamwork, commitment, confidence and self-presentation.

"All of which will be valued in their time at university and by future employers, and all of which will stay with them for the rest of their lives."

King's Ely has educated the boy choristers of Ely Cathedral for over 1,000 years.

Early in the new millennium, a girls' choir was founded to complement the boys' choir, and to enable the cathedral to hold choral services every day of the week in term time.