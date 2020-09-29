Former Holby City actress Catherine Russell drops into Ely during campervan tour
PUBLISHED: 12:06 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 29 September 2020
Twitter/@catherinerusse2
Actress Catherine Russell – best known for playing Serena Campbell in Holby City – visited east Cambs as part of a UK-wide campervan tour.
The 55-year-old TV star shared a snap of Ely Cathedral on Sunday (September 27) on her official Twitter account, calling the historic building “marvellous”.
Russell, of Lambeth in London, said the cathedral “has frightening corners”, showing her 41,000 followers one of the faces on the exterior.
The BBC medical drama star wasn’t the only celebrity in Ely this month as singer Pixie Lott also stopped by the cathedral to catch Evensong earlier last week.
The All About Tonight singer arrived just in time to catch the girls’ choir perform before meeting the group afterwards - posing for photos.
Catherine is sharing her bright blue Volkswagen campervan tour – which started in Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire – using #TheVan on Twitter.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.