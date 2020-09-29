Former Holby City actress Catherine Russell drops into Ely during campervan tour

British TV star Catherine Russell visited Ely Cathedral as part of her campervan tour of the UK on Sunday, September 27. Picture: Twitter/@catherinerusse2 Twitter/@catherinerusse2

Actress Catherine Russell – best known for playing Serena Campbell in Holby City – visited east Cambs as part of a UK-wide campervan tour.

Catherine Russell with her fellow Holby City cast members. Picture: Twitter/@catherinerusse2 Catherine Russell with her fellow Holby City cast members. Picture: Twitter/@catherinerusse2

The 55-year-old TV star shared a snap of Ely Cathedral on Sunday (September 27) on her official Twitter account, calling the historic building “marvellous”.

Russell, of Lambeth in London, said the cathedral “has frightening corners”, showing her 41,000 followers one of the faces on the exterior.

The BBC medical drama star wasn’t the only celebrity in Ely this month as singer Pixie Lott also stopped by the cathedral to catch Evensong earlier last week.

The All About Tonight singer arrived just in time to catch the girls’ choir perform before meeting the group afterwards - posing for photos.

Catherine Russell tweeting about Ely Cathedral. Picture: Twitter/@catherinerusse2 Catherine Russell tweeting about Ely Cathedral. Picture: Twitter/@catherinerusse2

Catherine is sharing her bright blue Volkswagen campervan tour – which started in Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire – using #TheVan on Twitter.

The blue VW campervan. Picture: Twitter/@catherinerusse2 The blue VW campervan. Picture: Twitter/@catherinerusse2

