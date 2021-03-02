Letter: Join virtual audience of BBC debate show this weekend
We are inviting applications from in and around Cambridgeshire to join the virtual audience of the BBC's flagship moral, ethical and religious debate show The Big Questions.
They will be able to take part in the show - which is recording on Saturday March 6 - from the safety of their own home.
Attendees will be able to have their say on the big issues facing the nation today.
It is very important to us that we provide the opportunity for local people to have their opinions heard during our debates, and we strive to ensure a diverse range of beliefs, backgrounds and opinions are represented on the show.
Anyone interested in taking part should email audiencetbq@mentorn.tv for application instructions.
ALISTAIR SARGENT, BBC
