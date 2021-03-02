News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Letter: Join virtual audience of BBC debate show this weekend

Logo Icon

Alistair Sargent

Published: 2:51 PM March 2, 2021    Updated: 3:00 PM March 2, 2021
Join virtual audience of BBC debate show The Big Questions this Saturday (March 6)

Join virtual audience of BBC debate show The Big Questions this Saturday (March 6) - Credit: ALISTAIR SARGENT

We are inviting applications from in and around Cambridgeshire to join the virtual audience of the BBC's flagship moral, ethical and religious debate show The Big Questions.


They will be able to take part in the show - which is recording on Saturday March 6 - from the safety of their own home.


Attendees will be able to have their say on the big issues facing the nation today.


It is very important to us that we provide the opportunity for local people to have their opinions heard during our debates, and we strive to ensure a diverse range of beliefs, backgrounds and opinions are represented on the show.


Anyone interested in taking part should email audiencetbq@mentorn.tv for application instructions.


You may also want to watch:

ALISTAIR SARGENT, BBC

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire in derelict industrial unit believed to be arson
  2. 2 Photographer captures Ely Cathedral from above in stunning video
  3. 3 FOI reveals the number of A10 crashes between Stretham and Milton
  1. 4 Isle ‘ave a Shanty win festival competition with uplifting sea shanty
  2. 5 Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers for second weekend running
  3. 6 Man dies after falling from bridge on A14 between Histon and Milton
  4. 7 Ex-carer bids to make difference with Alzheimer's charity run
  5. 8 Rock group's eye spy trail is fun for all ages
  6. 9 Police respond to 200 Covid breaches in one weekend
  7. 10 Critically vulnerable voters reassured ahead of May elections
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents are objecting to Littleport Parish Council's plans for a new community and youth building.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Traffic, noise and anti-social behaviour among objections to new youth...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Food delivery giants Deliveroo has announced that it is moving into Ely.

Food and Drink

Delivery riders and drivers wanted as Deliveroo launches in Ely

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Thieving duo Michael King and Jody Barnes have been sentenced following multiple thefts across east Cambridgeshire.

Courts

Meat, fuel and garden tool thieves sentenced after multiple thefts

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council

Hickford QUITS ahead of damning report

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus