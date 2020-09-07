Battle of Britain anniversary to be honoured in Ely

The 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain will be honoured at Ely War Memorial on Saturday (September 12). Archant

The 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain will be honoured in Ely this Saturday (September 12).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Battle of Britain dogfight, an aerial battle between fighter aircraft conducted at close range. A Battle of Britain dogfight, an aerial battle between fighter aircraft conducted at close range.

Representatives of military organisations and city dignitaries will attend a short ceremony at the Ely War Memorial at around 11am.

Wreaths will also be placed at the memorial and there will be a two-minute silence to remember those who fought in the Second World War military campaign.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, those attending are being asked to respect social distancing and other guidelines issued by the government.

In the Battle of Britain, the Royal Air Force and the British Navy’s Fleet Air Arm defended the United Kingdom against attacks from the Luftwaffe, Nazi Germany’s air force.

It is often described as the first major military campaign fought entirely by air forces.

The British officially recognise the battle took place between July 10 and October 31 1940. The Blitz began on September 7, 1940 and lasted until May 11, 1941.