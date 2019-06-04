Shock as Ely's Stuntney Bridge is hit AGAIN - 'Britain's Most Bashed Bridge' is struck by large van despite 'wise up, size up' warning

Nope, you're not stuck in a time warp. This really is another news article about a bridge strike in Ely.

Yes, you read that right. Ely's Stuntney Bridge near the rail station has been hit yet again. The notorious structure was hit by a large van early this morning (June 4).

Here at the Ely Standard we have written a fair amount of articles about the bridge in question. We have calculated that it has been hit more than 100 times since opening.

Last month we reported that another similar-sized van hit the world famous bridge, sparking a warning from Network Rail to "wize up, size up".

Often referred to as 'Britain's Most Bashed Bridge', police officers in the area are still, like most, confused as to how drivers miss the clearly displayed signage.

Our city made national news in March this year after, you guessed it, the bridge was hit by a large lorry. Not much of a national paper story right? Wrong! It was the big 120 celebration.

That's right! Our humble little Stuntney Bridge has been hit over 120 times. The Daily Mirror mocked the fact drivers failed to see the 'massive' low bridge sign.

If it was up to you, what would you to prevent this from happening again? Email us: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or tweet @ElyStandard with #ElyBridgeFix