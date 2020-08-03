Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A cyclist has died following a collision in Grantchester on Friday (July 31).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man, who is in his 50s, was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra at about 7.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge. However, he died of his injuries in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning (1 August).

The driver of the car was uninjured and stopped at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the car or cyclist in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via webchat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 504 of July 31.