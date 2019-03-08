Advanced search

Homeless man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

PUBLISHED: 08:54 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 18 November 2019

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

A homeless man is due to appear in court today charged with burglary and theft in connection with incidents which took place in Ely, Littleport and Cambridge.

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place between October 29 and November 12.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (Monday November 18).

