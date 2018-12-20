Video

Competition winner Kevin pulls the plunger to demolish ‘iconic’ 56m high Barrington chimney

The ‘iconic’ Barrington chimney was demolished today (December 20). Picture: RED CROW Archant

The plunger was pulled and the ‘iconic’ Barrington chimney was demolished today (December 20) to make room for new houses.

Contractors Erith carried out the controlled detonation in the South Cambridgeshire village, bringing the 56 metre chimney to the ground.

More than 200 homes are planned to be built on the industrial land where the chimney once stood.

Two-thirds of the site will be dedicated to formal and informal landscaping, opening up the site to Barrington residents for the first time.

Demolition works will continue into 2019, with the application due to be determined early in the New Year.

FACTFILE: • The cement works and quarry were established in 1918. • The Barrington Light Railway, which connects to Foxton station and the mainline railway between London and Cambridge was opened in 1927. • Barrington quarry provided chalk and clay to enable the manufacturing of cement. • The cement factory was extended throughout the 20th century. • In 2008 the site was closed and partly decommissioned by 2012. • Cemex submitted an application in October 2014 for outline planning permission to deliver up to 220 new homes, formal and informal open space including allotments, and new pedestrian and cycle links to Barrington Village and Foxton Station. • Redrow acquired the site in March 2018. • A reserved matters application for the delivery of 220 dwellings was submitted by Redrow to South Cambridgeshire District Council in September 2018. The reserved matters application seeks approval of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale. The outline consent included detailed access proposals.

Chris Gatland, head of planning, said: “The demolition of the cement factory chimney today was an important milestone in bringing the site back into positive use.

“The site has been vacant for a number of years and presents a rare opportunity within South Cambridgeshire to restore previously developed land for future generations.

“We have worked closely with the local community and our partners to develop proposals that are sensitive to the surrounding village and also provide existing residents with the opportunity to access the site through a series of pedestrian and cycle routes.”

Andy Dyson, industrial demolition manager at Erith, said: “Demolitions of this scale take careful strategic planning and we are pleased that everything went seamlessly this morning.

“It has been fantastic to be onsite co-ordinating the chimney demolition and wider programme of works with such a great team.”

Local resident Kevin Stigwood won the Friend of Barrington School raffle to push the demolition button.

The chimney at the former cement works in Barrington has stood 56m (184ft) tall for half a century.



Today it was demolished. pic.twitter.com/SW4f1O6SGc — BBC Cambridgeshire (@BBCCambs) December 20, 2018